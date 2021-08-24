More headlight usage? Daylight slipping away!

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – August is coming to an end, and our days are progressively ending sooner. As we get closer to the autumnal equinox, (September 22nd) we lose a couple minutes of precious sunlight every day. By this time next month, the sun will set nearly a full hour earlier. That could make the tipping point in you driving home from work in the sunset versus the sunshine. Sunset time tonight is 7:52PM and after 12 hours and 57 min of sunlight.