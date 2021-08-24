Port Leyden events coming soon

(PORT LEYDEN, NY) Live events are coming to Port Leyden.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Port Leyden:

Lowville Comedy - The Big and Tall Comedy Tour at Lowville American Legion Lowville, NY

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 5383 Dayan Street, Lowville, NY 13367

Escape from reality, grab all your family and friends, have a few drinks and get a ton of laughs and support your Lowville, NY veterans!

Cruise In at Kayuta Drive In Remsen, NY

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 10101 Dustin Rd, Remsen, NY

season opener monday , may 24th and every monday through september … music , door prizes , food & much more …

"Evening at the Cabin" painting class with Rene Bush Lowville, NY

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 5387 Dayan St, Lowville, NY

Please call or message the library to reserve a spot--class size limited! Paint an Adirondack summer evening with local Wilson Bickford trained painter Rene Bush. 11x14" oil painting. $40 for the...

Mind~Body~Soul Adult Summer Camp Retreat Greig, NY

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 7955 Brantingham Rd, Greig, NY

This retreat is for anyone 18 years old and older that are new or experienced in practicing mindfulness, meditation, yoga, aromatherapy with essential oils, and holistic self-care practices. The...

Copy of Usui Reiki System Level 1 Class & Attunement Lowville, NY

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 7612 N State St, Lowville, NY 13367

Reiki 1 Class (Reiki First Degree) you will learn the original Usui Reiki system, in its complete and authentic form and further insights by