Cross Plains, TX

Cross Plains events coming soon

Cross Plains Dispatch
Cross Plains Dispatch
 7 days ago

(CROSS PLAINS, TX) Live events are coming to Cross Plains.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cross Plains:

Fajitas & Ritas

Coleman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Coleman, TX

Annual Fajitas & Ritas! This years theme is a wear all white party! Party starts at 8 at the CCC poolside. Adults only. Members $20/couple and Non Members $30/couple.

Back to School Bash - Eastland, TX 2021

Eastland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 599 Co Rd 570A, Eastland, TX

Back to School Bash span Aug 27 - Aug 28 (Friday, Saturday) span Solid Rock Camps

Rip's Wine & Art Festival

Eastland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 209 West Main Street, Eastland, TX 76448

Join us for the 1st Annual Rip’s Wine & Art Festival from 1:00-6:00pm in the Connellee Hotel & Event Center in the 8th Floor Ballroom.

Cisco Chamber of Commerce Job Fair

Cisco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

The Cisco Chamber of Commerce is hosting a job fair for the businesses of Cisco and surrounding areas. Also check out other Festivals in Cisco

Jubilee 2021 | August 4th - 8th

Early, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Come celebrate Jubilee 2021 with us! We’ll have live worship and amazing speakers ?? We will have food trucks and games available before the service! Also check out other Food & Drink Events in Early

ABOUT

With Cross Plains Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

