Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parsonsfield, ME

Live events on the horizon in Parsonsfield

Posted by 
Parsonsfield News Beat
Parsonsfield News Beat
 7 days ago

(PARSONSFIELD, ME) Parsonsfield is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Parsonsfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2326Sj_0bbPHclr00

Advanced Paint Class with the Masters

West Newfield, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 341 Bridge Street, West Newfield, ME 04095

Advanced Paint Parties are fun and 420/BYOB friendly...explore some techniques from the original French impressionist masters. $35/class

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Wkxt_0bbPHclr00

Live Free & Tri - Half iron-distance, olympic, sprint triathlon

Freedom, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1090 Ossipee Lake Rd, Freedom, NH

The Live Free & Tri is a Aquabike race in Freedom, New Hampshire consisting of a Half Ironman and Half Ironman and Half Ironman and Olympic and Sprint, and Triathlon race consisting of a Olympic...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BEhw1_0bbPHclr00

Rent-a-Bench

Hiram, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 22 Hampshire St, Hiram, ME

Rent-a- Bench

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iyBbl_0bbPHclr00

Bluffs Resort Show

Freedom, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 196 Shawtown Rd, Freedom, NH

The Usual Suspects will be playing the beautiful Bluffs Resort again this year!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33QrtD_0bbPHclr00

11th ANNUAL QUILTER’S YARD SALE

Limerick, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 54 Central Ave, Limerick, ME

MARK YOUR CALENDAR ———AUGUST 28, 2021 11th ANNUAL QUILTER’S YARD SALE 9-2 We are changing it up this and have invited anyone who would like to join us to have a table at YARD SALE and clear out...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Parsonsfield News Beat

Parsonsfield News Beat

Parsonsfield, ME
11
Followers
219
Post
608
Views
ABOUT

With Parsonsfield News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parsonsfield, ME
City
West Newfield, ME
State
New Hampshire State
City
Hiram, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Limerick, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#French#Freedom#Sprint#Triathlon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy