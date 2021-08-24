Live events on the horizon in Parsonsfield

(PARSONSFIELD, ME) Parsonsfield is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Parsonsfield:

Advanced Paint Class with the Masters West Newfield, ME

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 341 Bridge Street, West Newfield, ME 04095

Advanced Paint Parties are fun and 420/BYOB friendly...explore some techniques from the original French impressionist masters. $35/class

Live Free & Tri - Half iron-distance, olympic, sprint triathlon Freedom, NH

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1090 Ossipee Lake Rd, Freedom, NH

The Live Free & Tri is a Aquabike race in Freedom, New Hampshire consisting of a Half Ironman and Half Ironman and Half Ironman and Olympic and Sprint, and Triathlon race consisting of a Olympic...

Rent-a-Bench Hiram, ME

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 22 Hampshire St, Hiram, ME

Rent-a- Bench

Bluffs Resort Show Freedom, NH

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 196 Shawtown Rd, Freedom, NH

The Usual Suspects will be playing the beautiful Bluffs Resort again this year!

11th ANNUAL QUILTER'S YARD SALE Limerick, ME

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 54 Central Ave, Limerick, ME

MARK YOUR CALENDAR ———AUGUST 28, 2021 11th ANNUAL QUILTER’S YARD SALE 9-2 We are changing it up this and have invited anyone who would like to join us to have a table at YARD SALE and clear out...