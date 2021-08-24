Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Research links: experiential judgment

By (Christopher Schelling)
abnormalreturns.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesdays are all about academic (and practitioner) literature at Abnormal Returns. You can check out last week’s links including a look at how growing retail participation is messing with quant models. Quote of the Day. "Although creating a disciplined and systematic approach to vetting managers using deliberate thinking can in...

abnormalreturns.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Returns#Literature#Country Risk#Emerging Market#Abnormal Returns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Marketsabnormalreturns.com

Thursday links: imperfect portfolios

"One of the most liberating realizations in money management is when you understand the perfect portfolio doesn't exist and that you should construct a simple & appropriate portfolio so you can focus most of your energy on other more important things in life." (Cullen Roche) Chart of the Day. 30-year...
Personal Financeabnormalreturns.com

Personal finance links: being patient

Wednesdays are all about personal finance here at Abnormal Returns. You can check out last week’s links including a look at why there’s always somebody richer than you out there. Quote of the Day. “Be more patient” in investing is the “sleep 8 hours” of health. It sounds too simple...
Marketsabnormalreturns.com

Tuesday links: balanced risk-taking

"When we engage in balanced financial risk-taking, we tend to have a more balanced mind frame." Financials are having a moment. Resisting FOMO is a challenge. (theirrelevantinvestor.com) TweetPocketInstapaper. It's easy to foreget, but not all risk is rewarded. (compoundadvisors.com) TweetPocketInstapaper. It's hard to take big risks without some diversification. (avc.com)
Marketsabnormalreturns.com

Monday links: waning exuberance

"Cryptocurrencies, regardless of where they’re trading today, will eventually prove to be worthless. Once the exuberance wears off, or liquidity dries up, they will go to zero. I wouldn’t recommend anyone invest in cryptocurrencies." (John Paulson) Chart of the Day. Global economic surprises have now turned negative. (sentimentrader.com) Markets. Behold...
Stocksabnormalreturns.com

Sunday links: the act of speculation

"While there will always be personal losses and hardship for individual investors that get caught out in a mania, the act of speculation is key for driving economic growth and prosperity at the national level." (Jamie Catherwood) Chart of the Day. 2021 has seen a lot of all-time market highs.
Marketsabnormalreturns.com

Friday links: persistent irrationalities

"Hoaxes, frauds, manias, and other large-scale financial irrationalities have been with us from the beginnings of the markets in the seventeenth century, long before the Internet." (Edward Thorp) Chart of the Day. The S&P 500 has been consistently high in 2021, YTD. (via @andrewthrasher) Strategy. Why we learn the best...
MarketsWMUR.com

Money Matters: Market turbulence

Advice offered by Marc Hebert, president of The Harbor Group Inc., a certified financial planner. If you have any questions about finance or if you'd like to suggest a future topic, email webstaff@wmur.com. Most stock market investors are looking for the same result: strong and steady gains for their investments....
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

$1.5 Trillion Investment Management Firm Is Hiring a Bitcoin And Crypto Research Analyst

On Wednesday Franklin Templeton, with over $1.4 Trillion in assets under management, posted an open position for a “Research Analyst - Crypto Currency” on LinkedIn. According to the LinkedIn post, the traditional multinational holding company, which provides investment solutions to 34 countries around the world, is seeking to employ someone to provide “research coverage” for Bitcoin.
Marketsetftrends.com

Can You Milk More Out of Value with Free Cash Flow Yield?

The role of free cash flow yield in today's market. How free cash flow yield provides a better indicator of a company's value. Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees. CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in...
MarketsInvestmentNews

Building a better portfolio with ESG ETFs

Investors and financial advisers are very likely to have ETFs in their investment portfolios. They serve as an investment similar to stocks as the value fluctuates each day. Exchange-traded funds tend to hold stocks, bonds, commodities and even currencies. This more liquid investment is a must-have for many investors, but in recent months ESG ETFs have gained more interest. ESG ETFs contain investments related to solving social issues in the country, such as racial disparities and better health care. They are also in support of ways the environment can be restored and the improvement of the corporate world.
Economyabnormalreturns.com

Adviser links: hiring outsiders

Mondays are all about financial adviser-related links here at Abnormal Returns. You can check out last week’s links including a look at the rising number of 401(k) and IRA millionaires. Quote of the Day. "Most people in the industry try to hire people with industry experience. I would rather hire...
Marketsbookriot.com

15 Top Investment Books For New Investors

While in school, I was taught everything from imaginary numbers to the quadratic formula. Unfortunately, my knowledge of numbers never extended to personal finance, much less investing and actually digging into the top investment books. Growing up, I was always told that the stock market was volatile. This made sense....
MarketsPosted by
Quick and Dirty Tips

10 Things Every First-Time Investor Should Know

Want to be a successful investor? Money Girl explains how to get started, build financial safety nets, use tax-advantaged accounts, choose investments, and reduce risk. Find out how to create the best investment strategy based on your financial situation, age, and risk tolerance. play. Listen. 10 Things Every First-Time Investor...
PoliticsPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Stocksinvestmentu.com

ETFs That Short The Market

Investors looking to hedge against investment risk should consider ETFs that short the market. It’s one thing to make a profit and book some gains while the market is going up and bullish. But, the real money goes to investors who can play both sides of the market – bullish and bearish – and still profit. You can now do so by investing in Inverse ETF’s to short the market.
BusinessDailyFx

DailyFX Analyst Daniela Sabin Hathorn: the Foundation of Markets

Daniela Sabin Hathorn grew up on Menorca, a small island off the coast of Spain where today friends and family often ask her for financial advice. They see the extraordinary moves of individual stocks and cryptocurrencies, they offer to give her money so she can quickly place trades to make them rich. “I feel like that's one of the misconceptions about trading. There’s so much news about retail trading mania and cryptocurrency mining, people just hear the success stories. They don’t hear about the risks involved.”
ScienceNature.com

Fear-specific leftward bias in gaze direction judgment

Previous studies have shown that humans have a left spatial attention bias in cognition and behaviour. However, whether there exists a leftward perception bias of gaze direction has not been investigated. To address this gap, we conducted three behavioural experiments using a forced-choice gaze direction judgment task. The point of subjective equality (PSE) was employed to measure whether there was a leftward perception bias of gaze direction, and if there was, whether this bias was modulated by face emotion. The results of experiment 1 showed that the PSE of fearful faces was significantly positive as compared to zero and this effect was not found in angry, happy, and neutral faces, indicating that participants were more likely to judge the gaze direction of fearful faces as directed to their left-side space, namely a leftward perception bias. With the response keys counterbalanced between participants, experiment 2a replicated the findings in experiment 1. To further investigate whether the gaze direction perception variation was contributed by emotional or low-level features of faces, experiment 2b and 3 used inverted faces and inverted eyes, respectively. The results revealed similar leftward perception biases of gaze direction in all types of faces, indicating that gaze direction perception was biased by emotional information in faces rather than low-level facial features. Overall, our study demonstrates that there a fear-specific leftward perception bias in processing gaze direction. These findings shed new light on the cerebral lateralization in humans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy