Hosford, FL

Hosford events calendar

Hosford Dispatch
Hosford Dispatch
(HOSFORD, FL) Live events are lining up on the Hosford calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Hosford area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DL7gF_0bbPHZ4Y00

Power Ministries Farm Share

Chattahoochee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Farm Shares are located at Power Ministries, 32 Washington Street, beginning at 1 pm and continuing as long as there… Read More\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qrhj4_0bbPHZ4Y00

Live Music Sunday

Crawfordville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2581 Crawfordville Hwy, Crawfordville, FL

Live Music Sunday at 2581 Crawfordville Hwy, Crawfordville, FL 32327-2167, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cv9qv_0bbPHZ4Y00

August Blood Drive at St. Paul's

Quincy, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 10 W King St, Quincy, FL

Join your friends and neighbors on the grounds of St. Paul's where we have our 5th blood donation drive by OneBlood and The Big Red Bus. You can make an appointment at oneblood.org or just walk...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dchGl_0bbPHZ4Y00

Earthkry concert date

Quincy, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 8583 Salem Rd, Quincy, FL

Earthkry performing with Rik Jam. Bring you lawn chair. Free beer until it runs out!

Karaoke Saturday

Crawfordville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2581 Crawfordville Hwy, Crawfordville, FL

Karaoke Saturday at 2581 Crawfordville Hwy, Crawfordville, FL 32327-2167, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm

