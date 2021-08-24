Red Cross assisting Monroe Township retirement community following Henri flooding

Some people were forced out of their homes across New Jersey, and others are just now beginning the cleanup process, days after Henri made its way through the state.

Multiple people from the Rossmoor Senior Community in Monroe Township are really feeling the impacts of Henri, needing assistance from the Red Cross -- everything from food and cleaning supplies to tools.

Some also need shelter because of the damage to their homes. In the community, many were not expecting impact Henri would have.

“As we see now, we definitely had impact rrom the heavy rains caused by Henri,” says Diane Concannon, with American Red Cross New Jersey. “So, we had our shelter teams on standby, volunteers at the ready, we are trying to make people as comfortable as possible during this difficult time."



The Red Cross has been going to affected areas all day, as well as the past couple of days now, passing out food and supplies. They will continue to do so.

For anyone affected by the floods brought on by Henri, Wednesday at the Helmetta Community Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the American Red Cross will have a service center providing casework distribution, supplies and other organizations available to meet with families to help with resources to get them on the road to recovery.