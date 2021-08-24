Live events coming up in Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, MT) Live events are coming to Fairfield.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairfield:

Gipsy @ The Do Bar Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1800 3rd St NW #1919, Great Falls, MT

Enchanted Forrest Patio Rave Black Eagle, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 2332 Smelter Avenue, Black Eagle, MT 59414

Raising money to save the forests! Every dollar donated plants one tree! All proceeds go to One Tree Planted.

Sober Life Recovery Run Great Falls, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 1600 4th St NE, Great Falls, MT 59404

Join us for the Sober Life Recovery Run to celebrate recovery, support those who are struggling and honor those we have lost.

11th Annual Mammoth Hunt and Atlatl Competition Ulm, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 342 Ulm Vaughn Rd, Ulm, MT

Mammoth Hunt is held Saturday and Sunday, August 28 and 29, 2021 from 10:00am to 4:00pm Atlatl Competition is held Sunday, August 29, 2021 from 10am to 4pm Come try your hand at an ancient form of...

Open Mic Event Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:32 AM

Address: 202 2nd Ave S #103, Great Falls, MT

Great community vibe, newcomers always welcome. Acoustic/electric, live-accompaniment show. Music, dance, comedy, poetry, spoken word, and more!