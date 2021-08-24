Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, MT

Live events coming up in Fairfield

Posted by 
Fairfield News Alert
Fairfield News Alert
 7 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, MT) Live events are coming to Fairfield.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36XxIS_0bbPHXJ600

Gipsy @ The Do Bar

Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1800 3rd St NW #1919, Great Falls, MT

Gipsy @ The Do Bar is on Facebook. To connect with Gipsy @ The Do Bar, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L1P8x_0bbPHXJ600

Enchanted Forrest Patio Rave

Black Eagle, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 2332 Smelter Avenue, Black Eagle, MT 59414

Raising money to save the forests! Every dollar donated plants one tree! All proceeds go to One Tree Planted.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bUKy4_0bbPHXJ600

Sober Life Recovery Run

Great Falls, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 1600 4th St NE, Great Falls, MT 59404

Join us for the Sober Life Recovery Run to celebrate recovery, support those who are struggling and honor those we have lost.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CP9vu_0bbPHXJ600

11th Annual Mammoth Hunt and Atlatl Competition

Ulm, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 342 Ulm Vaughn Rd, Ulm, MT

Mammoth Hunt is held Saturday and Sunday, August 28 and 29, 2021 from 10:00am to 4:00pm Atlatl Competition is held Sunday, August 29, 2021 from 10am to 4pm Come try your hand at an ancient form of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rqqUX_0bbPHXJ600

Open Mic Event

Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:32 AM

Address: 202 2nd Ave S #103, Great Falls, MT

Great community vibe, newcomers always welcome. Acoustic/electric, live-accompaniment show. Music, dance, comedy, poetry, spoken word, and more!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Fairfield News Alert

Fairfield News Alert

Fairfield, MT
14
Followers
194
Post
880
Views
ABOUT

With Fairfield News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield, MT
Government
City
Ulm, MT
City
Great Falls, MT
City
Fairfield, MT
City
Black Eagle, MT
Local
Montana Government
Great Falls, MT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Poetry#Stand Up Comedy#Dance#St Nw#Mt Mammoth Hunt#Mt Great
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy