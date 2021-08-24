Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ferron, UT

Ferron calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Ferron Bulletin
Ferron Bulletin
 7 days ago

(FERRON, UT) Ferron is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ferron:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4drTO0_0bbPHWQN00

Homeschool Support Group

Ephraim, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 30 S Main St, Ephraim, UT

Come join us for our Homeschool Support Group! Get ideas on techniques, what works, activity ideas, and learn how to start and make it work for your family!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SDxGe_0bbPHWQN00

Sanpete County Fair

Manti, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 160 N Main St #303, Manti, UT

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mbWJx_0bbPHWQN00

Glen Wood Memorial Futurity, Maturity, and Open 5D

Salina, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

$40,000 added 2D Futurity & More Futurity Nominations Due 6/1 see https://www.swdclassic.com/glen-wood-memorial

Learn More

Comments / 0

Ferron Bulletin

Ferron Bulletin

Ferron, UT
9
Followers
176
Post
277
Views
ABOUT

With Ferron Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Manti, UT
City
Ferron, UT
City
Ephraim, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ferron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Ut#Homeschool Support Group#Cdc#2d Futurity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming soon

1. Nebraska Innovation Studio Grand Reopening; 2. Lincoln Princess Party; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LNE; 4. 2021 Good Life Halfsy | Massage Therapists; 5. Lighthouse's 30th-ish Anniversary Gala;
Clinton County, IAPosted by
Clinton Herald

Today's events

— Clinton County Conservation Foundation hosts its 13th Annual Rock Creek Catfish Classic from 7 a.m. to noon at Rock Creek Park near Camanche,. The tournament raises money for the nature centers. Cost is $50 per boat and $10 for the biggest-fish jackpot. Read the rules and sign up to fish at www.mycountyparks.com.
East Burke, VTCaledonian Record-News

Burke Fall Festival Returns

BURKE — After a hiatus last year due to COVID, the Burke Fall Festival is back and happening Saturday, Sept. 25 in East Burke Village. “It’s a full day of fun that brings friends, neighbors and visitors together to celebrate the season and enjoy a wonderful community festival,” said Burke Area Chamber of Commerce Administrator, Laura Malieswski.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Portland events coming soon

1. POSTPONED TO 6/22/22: Liz Longley; 2. 3D Printing Techniques-Biomaterials & Tissue Engineering; 3. A Celtic Christmas with the Gothard Sisters; 4. Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Portland; 5. Billy Raffoul LIVE;
Cortez, COthe-journal.com

Cortez Community Calendar

Four Corners Back Country Horsemen monthly meeting, 7 p.m., Florida Grange, 656 Highway 172. Lisa and Loren Skyhorse will give a presentation about their trip to Peru working with the Equitarian Initiative. They traveled to small villages with 20 veterinarians from Peru and the U.S. to help the horses and mules residents depend on for work and transportation. Details: www.4cbch.org.
Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

AtlanticFest Schedule of Events

AtlanticFest, presented by First Whitney Bank & Trust, will be held today in downtown Atlantic. It is an annual festival that serves as a fund-raiser for the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce. “After having to cancel our annual celebration last year, we are so thankful to have so many generous...
Butler, PAbutlerradio.com

Fall Festival Postponed Again

The Butler Fall Festival will not be happening again this year, but organizers are planning two Community Days in its place. “Our goal is to have the festival on Main Street. Since we weren’t able to raise the sponsorships in order to pay the police cost, the insurance, and other costs because everyone is recovering from the pandemic this year, we wanted to do something that promotes the idea of the festival without incurring the massive cost that wasn’t going to be covered,” Butler Fall Festival President Don Shearer said.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Philadelphia events coming up

1. DJ Deejay’s Disney Night Philly! “Get’cha Head in the Game”; 2. Sip & Shoot EPK Party; 3. Actors Theater for Film and Television - Actors ShowREEL Class; 4. Drive Up Job Fair, Hosted by St. Christopher's (8/8); 5. Incoming Kindergarten Playdate #2;
Milford, MIwhmi.com

Milford Memories Summer Festival Returns Next Weekend

A popular summer festival is returning to the Milford community. After a pandemic hiatus, Milford Memories is returning next Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 13th - 15th. Some highlights include Art in the Village, a 5K run, basketball and volleyball tournaments, a corn hole tournament, a blind canoe race, kids' activities, and a variety of restaurants and food vendors.
Festivalpullmanradio.com

National Lentil Festival Events This Week In Pullman

The National Lentil Festival in Pullman is hosting several events this week. The traditional Lentil Fest will not be held again this year because of the pandemic. Events include Music on Main tonight through Thursday night in the Pine Street Plaza downtown. There is a concert in Reaney Park on Wednesday night. A virtual Taste T Lentil 5K Fun Run starts Friday along with sports tournaments on Saturday. The Pullman Depot Heritage Center’s Depot Days honoring the late Pullman icon ken Vogel runs Friday and Saturday.
Festivalnny360.com

Fulton to host fall festival in October

FULTON - Fulton Block Builders (FBB) and the city of Fulton partner again to organize Fulton’s first fall festival, scheduled from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 9. They have been working on a variety of collaborative projects over the past year. FBB sponsored the First Annual Porchfest on July 11 and participant Lorrie Poyneer approached Linda Eagan, FBB director about writing a Pride Grant to help with the expenses for a fall festival. After Eagan heard Poyneer’s ideas, she immediately contacted Chris Waldron, Director of Fulton Parks and Recreation. Waldron responded, “Great idea, we discussed it at the special events committee but didn’t have anything concrete planned yet - so let’s partner.”
Public Healthwfcnnews.com

Marion Civic Center postpones all events until October

MARION - The Marion Cultural & Civic Center has postponed all events until October due to rising COVID-19 cases in the region. According to Executive Director Josh Benson, all live performances excluding this weekend's Michael W. Smith concert will be postponed until October 1, 2021. All events during this time...
Lunenburg, VTCaledonian Record-News

Lunenberg Announces Quilt Winners

LUNENBURG — Lunenburg’s Old Home Day, held Aug. 7, included some postponed activities from the town’s 2020 and 2021 Maple Festivals. One of those activities was the Quilt Square Contest, sponsored by the Lunenburg Historical Society. The historical society recently announced winners of its Maple Quilt Square contest. Entries were...
Powell, TNWBIR

Community gathers in Powell for fun-filled day at Powell Station Celebration

POWELL, Tenn. — Usually, community events feature small competitions with small attractions so families can stop by and have some fun together. The 2021 Powell Station Celebration was not like many other community events. Organizers said it was the largest event ever organized by the Powell Business & Professional Association....
Black Mountain, NCBlack Mountain News

The Sourwood Festival returns

The widely anticipated Sourwood Festival returns to Black Mountain this August after its cancellation last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Black Mountain Mayor Larry Harris said he hopes the new variant of the virus will not affect the festivities in any way. "It's a big time," he said. "The...
Sheridan, WYSheridan Press

Brewfest tickets still available

SHERIDAN — Tickets for the 2021 Fremont Toyota Suds n' Spurs Brewfest are on sale and available at wyotheater.com or in person at the Chamber Office, Black Tooth Brewing Company or Cottonwood Kitchen + Home. Tickets cost $35 per person. Suds n' Spurs Brewfest is the Chamber's major fundraiser. Even...
EconomyWorld Link

The Chamber Minute: Planning for the fall

Every year during the summer, I conduct one-on-one conversations with each of the 21 elected members of the Chamber Board. The purpose is to get their sense of where the organization is at and where it’s headed. After over a year of the pandemic changing all our priorities and focus as a community, we, once again, held our director dhats. Let me share some of their comments from those conversations.
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Oktoberfest returns Sept. 17

BELOIT—Get ready for beer, lederhosen and some ax throwing. The Seventh Annual Oktoberfest will be back running after it’s 2020 one-year hiatus. The event is set for 5:30—11 p.m. on Sept. 17 on State Street in downtown Beloit, according to Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) Executive Director Shauna El-Amin. The first...
Trenton, MOkchi.com

Two Fundraising Concerts

Two fundraising concerts are planned in Trenton this fall. September 25th, the Leadership Music Jam will be held at Black Silo Winery. Tickets are $20 each in advance or $25 the day of the show. The concert will feature Sunny Sweeny and local artist Salem Croy. The concert benefits Leadership Northwest Missouri. For more information, contact Shane Lynch at 660-358-5834.

Comments / 0

Community Policy