Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark, SD

Events on the Clark calendar

Posted by 
Clark Dispatch
Clark Dispatch
 7 days ago

(CLARK, SD) Live events are lining up on the Clark calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clark:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sUiyw_0bbPHVXe00

Ukulele Lessons, Jam Session, and Open Mic

Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 160 6th St NE, Watertown, SD

Ukuleles are back! Join Roger Foote and the Lake City Ukuleles for beginner's lessons at 5:00pm, a jam session at 6:00pm, and open mic (options) at 7:00pm! Don't have a ukulele? Check out one from...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29s3gX_0bbPHVXe00

Heartsaver First Aid CPR AED Blended Training by AHA

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, MOB Conference Center, Watertown, SD 57201

This program is designed for community members, daycare providers, lifeguards & teachers to validate CPR & First Aid skills.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AC5bK_0bbPHVXe00

BLS Heartcode (AHA 2020 Guidelines) - CPR

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, MOB Conference Center, Watertown, SD 57201

This program is designed for healthcare professionals. It includes an online cognitive portion and in-person validation of skills.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yoC7S_0bbPHVXe00

Menopause The Musical

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kWABh_0bbPHVXe00

Killer Queen

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

KXLG and Reliabank Present Killer Queen. Killer Queen are the only tribute to have sold out the same arenas as Queen in their heyday.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Clark Dispatch

Clark Dispatch

Clark, SD
7
Followers
196
Post
725
Views
ABOUT

With Clark Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clark, SD
Watertown, SD
Government
City
Watertown, SD
Clark, SD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#Live Events#Conference Center#Cpr#Cpr First Aid#Reliabank Present Killer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy