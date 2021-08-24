Events on the Clark calendar

(CLARK, SD) Live events are lining up on the Clark calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clark:

Ukulele Lessons, Jam Session, and Open Mic Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 160 6th St NE, Watertown, SD

Ukuleles are back! Join Roger Foote and the Lake City Ukuleles for beginner's lessons at 5:00pm, a jam session at 6:00pm, and open mic (options) at 7:00pm! Don't have a ukulele? Check out one from...

Heartsaver First Aid CPR AED Blended Training by AHA Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, MOB Conference Center, Watertown, SD 57201

This program is designed for community members, daycare providers, lifeguards & teachers to validate CPR & First Aid skills.

BLS Heartcode (AHA 2020 Guidelines) - CPR Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, MOB Conference Center, Watertown, SD 57201

This program is designed for healthcare professionals. It includes an online cognitive portion and in-person validation of skills.

Menopause The Musical Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

Killer Queen Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

KXLG and Reliabank Present Killer Queen. Killer Queen are the only tribute to have sold out the same arenas as Queen in their heyday.