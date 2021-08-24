Griswold events coming up

(GRISWOLD, IA) Griswold has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Griswold:

Micro Wrestling Invades Atlantic, IA! Atlantic, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 205 Maple St, Atlantic, IA 50022

Let's get ready to rumble at the Stamp Building with the Micro Wrestling Federation!

Clergy Connections Griswold, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Creighton Retreat Center, 16493 Contrail Ave., Griswold, IA, Griswold, IA 51535

Spiritual director, Jeanne Johnson will be offering a clergy retreat focusing on connecting to each other, God and Creation.

Rod & Eileen Sindt Retirement Auction Griswold, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Retirement Auction FRIDAY, AUGUST 27, 2021 @ 9 am 69426 Lyman Ave. South Griswold, IA 13 miles south of Atlantic, IA on Hwy 71 to Lyman, IA Note: Very clean late model shedded equipment. Online...

Golf Tournament. Atlantic, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1504 E 14th St, Atlantic, IA

The annual Chris Suhr memorial golf tournament will be held Aug 28th at 9:00am. Please make your calendars.

5th Quarter Griswold, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:45 PM

Address: 51 Harrison St, Griswold, IA

We ask all students not to arrive until time has expired after the 4th quarter. This is for all 6-12th Grade Students. For all 6-8th grader, they are welcome after the game till 10 pm. For all...