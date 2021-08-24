Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atkins, VA

What’s up Atkins: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Atkins Times
Atkins Times
 7 days ago

(ATKINS, VA) Atkins is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Atkins area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MKX6H_0bbPGtLv00

Rural Retreat Farmers Market at the Depot

Rural Retreat, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 105 W Railroad Ave, Rural Retreat, VA

Season: Summer Market Hours:June - September, 2021Wednesdays, 3PM - 7PMLocation: 105 West Railroad

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rCEck_0bbPGtLv00

Music in the Park - Haze and Dacey

Marion, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2854 Park Blvd, Marion, VA

Our popular outdoor concert series returns. Join us on the lawn at the Gazebo for wonderful music in the great outdoors. Many of our musicians are our favorite local bands/singers, but we also...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LlRIe_0bbPGtLv00

Iron Mountain Jubilee

Cripple Creek, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Offering a 50 mile endurance ride and 25 mile LD each day. More information and entry form HERE!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0Yd4_0bbPGtLv00

1 year celebration FREE

Marion, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 861 Goolsby St, Marion, VA

We are celebrating being in business for 1 year! We will be hosting food trucks, small toy convention AND a FREE Street Fighter 2 Tournament! Sign up today! RULES ARE AS FOLLOWS: FREE TO ALL AGES...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o3dN0_0bbPGtLv00

Elk Creek Dragway Point Racing

Elk Creek, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 711 Victory Ln, Elk Creek, VA

Saturday Point Racing @ The Drag Strip (SP, FB, DOT, JR)

Learn More

Comments / 0

Atkins Times

Atkins Times

Atkins, VA
38
Followers
248
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Atkins Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion, VA
Government
City
Marion, VA
City
Atkins, VA
City
Rural Retreat, VA
City
Elk Creek, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Dot#Jr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy