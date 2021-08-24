What’s up Atkins: Local events calendar

(ATKINS, VA) Atkins is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Atkins area:

Rural Retreat Farmers Market at the Depot Rural Retreat, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 105 W Railroad Ave, Rural Retreat, VA

Season: Summer Market Hours:June - September, 2021Wednesdays, 3PM - 7PMLocation: 105 West Railroad

Music in the Park - Haze and Dacey Marion, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2854 Park Blvd, Marion, VA

Our popular outdoor concert series returns. Join us on the lawn at the Gazebo for wonderful music in the great outdoors. Many of our musicians are our favorite local bands/singers, but we also...

Iron Mountain Jubilee Cripple Creek, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Offering a 50 mile endurance ride and 25 mile LD each day. More information and entry form HERE!

1 year celebration FREE Marion, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 861 Goolsby St, Marion, VA

We are celebrating being in business for 1 year! We will be hosting food trucks, small toy convention AND a FREE Street Fighter 2 Tournament! Sign up today! RULES ARE AS FOLLOWS: FREE TO ALL AGES...

Elk Creek Dragway Point Racing Elk Creek, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 711 Victory Ln, Elk Creek, VA

Saturday Point Racing @ The Drag Strip (SP, FB, DOT, JR)