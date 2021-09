People are becoming more environmentally conscious as they learn the effect their consumption habits have on the planet. Everything we consume comes with an environmental cost which is why we need to support things that reduce our carbon footprint. One of the best ways to combat our high energy usage is to construct our homes with the environment in mind. Sustainable housing is becoming an increasingly popular option for homeowners that can noticeably cut down energy costs. Creating a sustainable home is all about installing the right fixtures throughout your house. This means using energy-saving materials in the walls, in the plumbing, and installing stylish and energy-efficient lights and windows. Here are a few things you can do to create a sustainable and stylish home.