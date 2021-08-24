Cancel
Rabun Gap, GA

Rabun Gap events coming up

Rabun Gap Voice
Rabun Gap Voice
 7 days ago

(RABUN GAP, GA) Rabun Gap is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Rabun Gap area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fJ0Ty_0bbPGqhk00

Mommy-and-Me Paint

Lakemont, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Hi Friends! Now that school has started we invite you for a mommy and me date with your little one!! This paint session will include one adult piece of your choice and one child piece of your...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EXK2e_0bbPGqhk00

Of These Mountains Fall Marketplace

Clayton, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 201 West Savannah Street, Clayton, GA 30525

Join us for over 60+ vendors showcasing their wares from art, crafts, antiques, graphic tees, to woodworking and live entertainment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KscM3_0bbPGqhk00

FOXFIRE MOUNTAINEER FESTIVAL

Clayton, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 201 West Savannah Street, Clayton, GA 30525

Join us for a day of arts, crafts, music, and more, all in celebration of our Appalachian culture! Admission: $5, Kids 5 & Under: Free

Dragonflies, Butterflies, and Honeybees

Tiger, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 444 Apple Orchard Ln, Tiger, GA 30576

Learn to create a piece of art with luminous melted wax (encaustic) and multimedia techniques. A new twist on an ancient art form!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YPICN_0bbPGqhk00

2021 NETEN Hands Across the Border

Dillard, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 768 Franklin Street, Dillard, GA 30537

This meeting will be hosted by the Rabun County Sheriff's Office and Dillard Police Department.

Rabun Gap Voice

Rabun Gap Voice

Rabun Gap, GA
With Rabun Gap Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

