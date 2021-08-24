Rabun Gap events coming up

(RABUN GAP, GA) Rabun Gap is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Rabun Gap area:

Mommy-and-Me Paint Lakemont, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Hi Friends! Now that school has started we invite you for a mommy and me date with your little one!! This paint session will include one adult piece of your choice and one child piece of your...

Of These Mountains Fall Marketplace Clayton, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 201 West Savannah Street, Clayton, GA 30525

Join us for over 60+ vendors showcasing their wares from art, crafts, antiques, graphic tees, to woodworking and live entertainment.

FOXFIRE MOUNTAINEER FESTIVAL Clayton, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 201 West Savannah Street, Clayton, GA 30525

Join us for a day of arts, crafts, music, and more, all in celebration of our Appalachian culture! Admission: $5, Kids 5 & Under: Free

Dragonflies, Butterflies, and Honeybees Tiger, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 444 Apple Orchard Ln, Tiger, GA 30576

Learn to create a piece of art with luminous melted wax (encaustic) and multimedia techniques. A new twist on an ancient art form!

2021 NETEN Hands Across the Border Dillard, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 768 Franklin Street, Dillard, GA 30537

This meeting will be hosted by the Rabun County Sheriff's Office and Dillard Police Department.