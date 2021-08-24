Deadwood calendar: What's coming up

(DEADWOOD, SD) Deadwood has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Deadwood area:

Kool Deadwood Nites Deadwood, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 108 Sherman St, Deadwood, SD

Let loose in Historic Deadwood in the Black Hills of South Dakota, close to Mt. Rushmore.

Cars and Coffee BH: Lotus Up Espresso Lead, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 95 E Main St #3, Lead, SD

Cars and Coffee BH: Lotus Up Espresso DATE: 8/28/2021 TIME: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM LOCATION: Lotus Up Espresso. 95 Main Street, Lead, SD

Homebuyer Education Class (Deadwood) Deadwood, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Homeownership programs for first-time and repeat buyers—with competitive rates. Homebuyer education, downpayment and closing-cost assistance available.

Monday Night Movie Night ft. The Jungle Book Sponsored by Vast Broadband Deadwood, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Monday Night Movie Night ft. The Jungle Book at Outlaw Square - Showtime is at 7pm! Join us every Monday evening for a free movie showing!

23rd ANNUAL KOOL DEADWOOD NITES CLASSIC CAR AUCTION – Day 3 Deadwood, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 1906 Deadwood Mountain Drive, Deadwood, SD

LIVE AUCTION W/ INTERNET BIDDING AVAILABLE LIVE AUCTION W/ INTERNET BIDDING AVAILABLE LIVE AUCTION W/ INTERNET BIDDING AVAILABLE 23rd ANNUAL KOOL DEADWOOD NITES CLASSIC CAR AUCTION Deadwood, South...