Deadwood, SD

Deadwood calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Deadwood Daily
Deadwood Daily
 7 days ago

(DEADWOOD, SD) Deadwood has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Deadwood area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WR8jS_0bbPGpp100

Kool Deadwood Nites

Deadwood, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 108 Sherman St, Deadwood, SD

Let loose in Historic Deadwood in the Black Hills of South Dakota, close to Mt. Rushmore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XNX8f_0bbPGpp100

Cars and Coffee BH: Lotus Up Espresso

Lead, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 95 E Main St #3, Lead, SD

Cars and Coffee BH: Lotus Up Espresso DATE: 8/28/2021 TIME: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM LOCATION: Lotus Up Espresso. 95 Main Street, Lead, SD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12setx_0bbPGpp100

Homebuyer Education Class (Deadwood)

Deadwood, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Homeownership programs for first-time and repeat buyers—with competitive rates. Homebuyer education, downpayment and closing-cost assistance available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00feR5_0bbPGpp100

Monday Night Movie Night ft. The Jungle Book Sponsored by Vast Broadband

Deadwood, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Monday Night Movie Night ft. The Jungle Book at Outlaw Square - Showtime is at 7pm! Join us every Monday evening for a free movie showing!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22WFLf_0bbPGpp100

23rd ANNUAL KOOL DEADWOOD NITES CLASSIC CAR AUCTION – Day 3

Deadwood, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 1906 Deadwood Mountain Drive, Deadwood, SD

LIVE AUCTION W/ INTERNET BIDDING AVAILABLE LIVE AUCTION W/ INTERNET BIDDING AVAILABLE LIVE AUCTION W/ INTERNET BIDDING AVAILABLE 23rd ANNUAL KOOL DEADWOOD NITES CLASSIC CAR AUCTION Deadwood, South...

Deadwood Daily

Deadwood Daily

Deadwood, SD
29
Followers
219
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Deadwood Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Deadwood, SD
Government
City
Deadwood, SD
#Sd Rrb Deadwood#Homebuyer
