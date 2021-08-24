Mount Nebo calendar: Events coming up

(MOUNT NEBO, WV) Mount Nebo is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mount Nebo area:

West Virginia Athletic Grants Summersville, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 3 Armory Way, Summersville, WV 26651

Our mission is to support IACU members throughout their careers. Register now and receive an athletic grant.

Pub n’ Play Fayetteville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Pub n’ Play Gaines Night at your local bar Join us at The Gaines Estate for a night filled with fun, laughter, and of course delicious drinks. The house bar will be OPEN to the public! There will...

Fayette County Farmers Market Fayetteville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 15 - October 2021Saturdays, 8am - 12:30pm Location: 100 North Court Street

30th Grape Stomp Wine Festival Summersville, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 45 Winery Road, Summersville, WV 26651

September 17th & 18th, 2021 Get Barefoot & Have a Good Time!

Wing Night + Live Music by Matt Mullins Lansing, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 219 Co Rte 60/5, Lansing, WV

Wing Night at Chetty's Pub from 4-9pm with Matt Mullins playing under our brand new Sunset Pavilion from 7-9pm. Chetty's Pub open 11am-9pm daily!