Hoyt Lakes events coming soon

(HOYT LAKES, MN) Hoyt Lakes is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hoyt Lakes:

Basics of Mental Health Treatment Aurora, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 405 West 3rd Avenue North, Aurora, MN 55705

The basics of psychological, pharmacological and integrative treatments for common mental illness will be provided.

Midsummer in Norway 2021 Tower, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

TAKK AND SKOL The event may be cancelled, however we are still requesting your donation. As a major fundraising event cut short once again by COVID, we need your support more than ever. Donation...

Rock the Block Picnic Virginia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 901 4th St S, Virginia, MN

Rock the Block Picnic! Thursday, August 26, 4-7 pm Together with Peace United Methodist! Held in the GELC north parking lot and Peace United Methodist southside yard! Free hot dogs, corn on the...

Introduction to Lightroom Classic Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 209 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

TWO DAY CLASS: Wednesdays, August 25 and September 1, 2021 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM This class is for all of you photographers who want to improve your photographs…and who doesn’t? Whether you are just...

Virginia Market Square Farmers Market Virginia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 111 S 9th Ave W, Virginia, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 10, 2021 - October 28, 2021 Thursday, 2:30pm - 6:00pm Location: Intersection of S 9th Avenue West and Chestnut Street in