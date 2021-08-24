Lincoln events calendar

(LINCOLN, KS) Live events are coming to Lincoln.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lincoln:

Temple FearFest Paracon Salina, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 336 South Santa Fe Avenue, Salina, KS 67401

The Temple FearFest Paracon is presented by Paranormal United Network and The Masonic Temple Salina,Kansas.

Historical Construction Equipment Association Intern. Conv. Glasco, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

We will demonstrate the use of historical equipment, and steam engines.

The Big Dig Glasco, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

The Big Dig is on Facebook. To connect with The Big Dig, join Facebook today.

Girls Night Out The Show at Patron Nightclub (Salina, KS) Salina, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 08:30 PM

Address: 1844 North 9th Street, Salina, KS 67401

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Salina ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 18+ Doors open at 7pm

Alcoholics Anonymous: Beloit Brown Bag Beloit, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

This event listing provided for the Beloit community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...