Sturgis events calendar

(STURGIS, MS) Sturgis is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sturgis:

Booze & Bouquets Starkville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 109 S Lafayette St, Starkville, MS

Phillip Vo Live in Starkville, MS Starkville, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 311 Linden Circle, Starkville, MS 39759

WED. SEPTEMBER 29, 2021 - PHILLIP VO - HOUSE SHOW IN STARKVILLE, MS

Luke Wood at Georgia Blue Starkville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 207 S Jackson St, Starkville, MS

List of Luke Wood Music upcoming events. Music Events by Luke Wood Music. Singer / Songwriter . Events - Luke Wood at Georgia Blue, Luke Wood and Kyle Sawhill

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Starkville Starkville, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT334, Starkville, MS 39759

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Frank Foster Starkville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 319B Highway 182 East, Starkville, MS

Frank Foster Friday, 8/27 at Rick's Cafe Doors open at 8:00PM