Ellendale events calendar

(ELLENDALE, ND) Ellendale has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ellendale:

Aberdeen SD Mediumship Gallery w/ Tania Rae Aberdeen, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 720 Lamont Street South, Aberdeen, SD 57401

Bridging the Gap w/ a little bit of Heaven on Earth

Growing Small Towns Building Dedication and Open House Oakes, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

The dedication and a brief program will be at 6:30 but you're welcome to come and go freely during the open house.

Alex Massa Plays Well With Others Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 319 S Main St, Aberdeen, SD

Alex Massa Plays Well With Others is a group of musicians that are a mix of modern and traditional jazz: Gustavo Cortiñas : drums Kyle Paul : guitar Evan Paydon : bass Alex Massa : trumpet



Reed Diffuser Workshop Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 207 S Main St, Aberdeen, SD

Colorful Creations is collaborating with Jody Hoffman to help you create your own, unique to you, ceramic reed diffuser. During this class you can expect to create your own reed diffuser, reeds...

Brown County Speedway – OPEN WHEEL MADNESS! NOSA Sprint Cars and Modified Special Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 400 24th Ave NW, Aberdeen, SD

Open Wheel Madness at Brown County Speedway! The NOSA sprint cars are in town along with modified special! Please check our Facebook page for prices! Thanks!

