Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crosbyton, TX

Events on the Crosbyton calendar

Posted by 
Crosbyton News Beat
Crosbyton News Beat
 7 days ago

(CROSBYTON, TX) Live events are lining up on the Crosbyton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crosbyton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PeiFA_0bbPGbi500

Rick Ross, Rich Homie Quan, and Cico P at Fairgrounds Coliseum Lubbock Tx !

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 801 Avenue A, Lubbock, TX 79403

Lit Nightclub and Good Timez Presents Rick Ross, with Rich Homie Quan and Cico P!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HaJ93_0bbPGbi500

Open Air Market Day

Slaton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 152 S 8th St, Slaton, TX

Open Air Market Day at Humble grounds, 152 S. 8th Street, Slaton, TX 79364, Slaton, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 am to 02:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bs5ew_0bbPGbi500

Seated Yoga at The Maxey

Lubbock, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Address: 4020 30th St, Lubbock, TX

Join us every Tuesday and Thursday from 10:45 am to 11:45 am for seated Yoga. This is an ongoing class. Fee is for each month and enrollment is necessary. Cost: $15 per month Ages: 18+ Instructor...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZZpkj_0bbPGbi500

55TH Reunion - A new original play by Sylvia Ashby

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 420 N MLK BLVD, Lubbock, TX 79403

A staged reading of Sylvia Ashby’s 55th Reunion, a play "where some connect, and others disconnect."

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QzEIQ_0bbPGbi500

KFMX 39th Annual Birthday Bash Ft. In This Moment and Black Veil Brides

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 602 E. 19th Street, Lubbock, TX 79403

IN THIS MOMENT In Between Tour w/BLACK VEIL BRIDES & Special Guests DED and Raven Black Friday, September 24th at the Lonestar Amphitheater

Learn More

Comments / 0

Crosbyton News Beat

Crosbyton News Beat

Crosbyton, TX
14
Followers
198
Post
885
Views
ABOUT

With Crosbyton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Slaton, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Crosbyton, TX
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Homie Quan
Person
Rick Ross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tx Open Air Market Day#Raven Black
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy