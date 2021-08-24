Events on the Crosbyton calendar

(CROSBYTON, TX) Live events are lining up on the Crosbyton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crosbyton:

Rick Ross, Rich Homie Quan, and Cico P at Fairgrounds Coliseum Lubbock Tx ! Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 801 Avenue A, Lubbock, TX 79403

Lit Nightclub and Good Timez Presents Rick Ross, with Rich Homie Quan and Cico P!

Open Air Market Day Slaton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 152 S 8th St, Slaton, TX

Open Air Market Day at Humble grounds, 152 S. 8th Street, Slaton, TX 79364, Slaton, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 am to 02:00 pm

Seated Yoga at The Maxey Lubbock, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Address: 4020 30th St, Lubbock, TX

Join us every Tuesday and Thursday from 10:45 am to 11:45 am for seated Yoga. This is an ongoing class. Fee is for each month and enrollment is necessary. Cost: $15 per month Ages: 18+ Instructor...

55TH Reunion - A new original play by Sylvia Ashby Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 420 N MLK BLVD, Lubbock, TX 79403

A staged reading of Sylvia Ashby’s 55th Reunion, a play "where some connect, and others disconnect."

KFMX 39th Annual Birthday Bash Ft. In This Moment and Black Veil Brides Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 602 E. 19th Street, Lubbock, TX 79403

IN THIS MOMENT In Between Tour w/BLACK VEIL BRIDES & Special Guests DED and Raven Black Friday, September 24th at the Lonestar Amphitheater