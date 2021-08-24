Enterprise events coming soon
(ENTERPRISE, UT) Enterprise has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Enterprise:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM
Address: South 700 East, St. George, UT 84770
The Motown Era & More Tribute Show is a high quality musical production w/matching stage attire, synchronized dance moves & harmony on point
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 1275 Red Mountain Cir, Ivins, UT
Enjoy our Sunday Brunch Menu and live music with local favorites Mike & Elaine
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 AM
Address: 1100 Tuacahn Dr, Ivins, UT
Buy The Count Of Monte Cristo tickets now to see the best live theatre on Mon, Aug 30, 2021 8:30 pm at Tuacahn Amphitheatre and Centre for the Arts in Ivins, UT.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 1925 N Canyon Greens Dr, Washington, UT
Mens League at Coral Canyon Golf Course on Aug 30th, 9:00am
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 1000 E Holmstead Ranch Road, Central, UT 84722
Are you married? Its the only pre-requisite to attend. Don't event have to be happily....Laugh your way and join us as we help strengthen it
