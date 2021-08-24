Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Enterprise, UT

Enterprise events coming soon

Posted by 
Enterprise Post
Enterprise Post
 7 days ago

(ENTERPRISE, UT) Enterprise has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Enterprise:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Im2Xq_0bbPGapM00

Motown Era & More Tribute Show

Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: South 700 East, St. George, UT 84770

The Motown Era & More Tribute Show is a high quality musical production w/matching stage attire, synchronized dance moves & harmony on point

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p4USu_0bbPGapM00

Sunday Brunch & Live Music with Mike & Elaine

Ivins, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1275 Red Mountain Cir, Ivins, UT

Enjoy our Sunday Brunch Menu and live music with local favorites Mike & Elaine

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bkXw6_0bbPGapM00

The Count Of Monte Cristo

Ivins, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Address: 1100 Tuacahn Dr, Ivins, UT

Buy The Count Of Monte Cristo tickets now to see the best live theatre on Mon, Aug 30, 2021 8:30 pm at Tuacahn Amphitheatre and Centre for the Arts in Ivins, UT.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EMPQh_0bbPGapM00

Mens League

Washington, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1925 N Canyon Greens Dr, Washington, UT

Mens League at Coral Canyon Golf Course on Aug 30th, 9:00am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mfla6_0bbPGapM00

Marriage Get Away

Central, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1000 E Holmstead Ranch Road, Central, UT 84722

Are you married? Its the only pre-requisite to attend. Don't event have to be happily....Laugh your way and join us as we help strengthen it

Learn More

Comments / 0

Enterprise Post

Enterprise Post

Enterprise, UT
25
Followers
179
Post
462
Views
ABOUT

With Enterprise Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Ut Rrb Enterprise#Ut Mens League#Sun Oct 10
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enterprise, UT
City
Ivins, UT
State
Washington State
City
Washington, UT
Related
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas events calendar

1. Live Music with Simon Santiago — Big Dog Vineyards; 2. Board of Education Meeting - Milpitas Unified School District; 3. CWC- One Day DIET Workshop by Lalit M Kapoor; 4. Rose 5th Grade Back to School Night - Alexander Rose Elementary; 5. ICC JOOLA FALL OPEN 4 STAR
Moline, ILantiMUSIC

Pearl Jam Host Free 'No Code' Concert Livestream

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam are streaming video of a 2014 concert to mark the 25th anniversary of their fourth album, "No Code." The October 17, 2014 show from Moline, IL saw the band perform the 1996 album from start to finish. Featuring the singles "Who You Are", "Hail, Hail" and "Off...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Portland events coming soon

1. POSTPONED TO 6/22/22: Liz Longley; 2. 3D Printing Techniques-Biomaterials & Tissue Engineering; 3. A Celtic Christmas with the Gothard Sisters; 4. Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Portland; 5. Billy Raffoul LIVE;
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Atlanta events coming soon

1. HBCU Leadership Summit; 2. Boss Lady and Her Empire LLC presents Manifesting Infinity and Beyond; 3. United Way Rent & Utility Payment Assistance Event; 4. Behind The Scenes Awards and Recognition Presents Behind The Hero's; 5. 2021 AAF D7 Fall Leadership Conference;

Comments / 0

Community Policy