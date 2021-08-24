Enterprise events coming soon

(ENTERPRISE, UT) Enterprise has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Enterprise:

Motown Era & More Tribute Show Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: South 700 East, St. George, UT 84770

The Motown Era & More Tribute Show is a high quality musical production w/matching stage attire, synchronized dance moves & harmony on point

Sunday Brunch & Live Music with Mike & Elaine Ivins, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1275 Red Mountain Cir, Ivins, UT

Enjoy our Sunday Brunch Menu and live music with local favorites Mike & Elaine

The Count Of Monte Cristo Ivins, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Address: 1100 Tuacahn Dr, Ivins, UT

Buy The Count Of Monte Cristo tickets now to see the best live theatre on Mon, Aug 30, 2021 8:30 pm at Tuacahn Amphitheatre and Centre for the Arts in Ivins, UT.

Mens League Washington, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1925 N Canyon Greens Dr, Washington, UT

Mens League at Coral Canyon Golf Course on Aug 30th, 9:00am

Marriage Get Away Central, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1000 E Holmstead Ranch Road, Central, UT 84722

Are you married? Its the only pre-requisite to attend. Don't event have to be happily....Laugh your way and join us as we help strengthen it