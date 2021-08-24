Bremond calendar: Coming events
(BREMOND, TX) Live events are coming to Bremond.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bremond:
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 7786 Kurten Cemetery Road, Bryan, TX 77808
Soft Romance at the Weinberg at Wixon Valley September 20, 2021
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Welcome to our Wixon Valley Online Estate Auction! This auction is located in the Wixon Valley area of Bryan, Texas and offers a chuck wagon, sterling flatware, home furnishings, collectibles...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 PM
Address: 7961 Farm to Market Road 2038, Bryan, TX 77808
SARC is hosting our annual "An Evening Under the Stars" Gala on Friday, October 8th, 2021.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM
The Buckholts (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Eagle Christian Academy (Waco, TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 1662 Lcr 800, Groesbeck, TX 76642
LGBT+ Outdoorfest will be a weekend of community and the great outdoor!
