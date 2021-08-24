Cancel
Bremond, TX

Bremond calendar: Coming events

(BREMOND, TX) Live events are coming to Bremond.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bremond:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qrNoX_0bbPGX8300

Soft Romance at the Weinberg

Bryan, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 7786 Kurten Cemetery Road, Bryan, TX 77808

Soft Romance at the Weinberg at Wixon Valley September 20, 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bzqkh_0bbPGX8300

Wixon Valley Online Estate Auction - Chuck Wagon, Sterling Silver,...

Wixon Valley, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Welcome to our Wixon Valley Online Estate Auction! This auction is located in the Wixon Valley area of Bryan, Texas and offers a chuck wagon, sterling flatware, home furnishings, collectibles...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0idus8_0bbPGX8300

An Evening Under the Stars

Bryan, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 7961 Farm to Market Road 2038, Bryan, TX 77808

SARC is hosting our annual "An Evening Under the Stars" Gala on Friday, October 8th, 2021.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jNUhB_0bbPGX8300

ECA Varsity Football @ Buckholts

Buckholts, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

The Buckholts (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Eagle Christian Academy (Waco, TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LgCZg_0bbPGX8300

LGBT Outdoorfest 2021

Groesbeck, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1662 Lcr 800, Groesbeck, TX 76642

LGBT+ Outdoorfest will be a weekend of community and the great outdoor!

Learn More

Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

