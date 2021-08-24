Lockwood events calendar

(LOCKWOOD, MO) Lockwood has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lockwood:

KZ & Co. Lamar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 253 US-160, Lamar, MO

A new to us band KZ & Co. will be rocking the stage for the first time @ The Gallows the Friday night of the Lamar Fair! Let's give them a warm Gallows Welcome! The bus will be running if you need...

Oak Street Self Storage of Carthage, MO Carthage, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Great units available in the Carthage, MO area! Bid online from your phone or computer and pick up in person. Just like eBay for self storage. Click to view many more photos. Oak Street Self...

Event Space Booking Lamar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Junkyard Farmgirl is a DIY art studio and retail space on the town square in Lamar, MO. I'm Angie, the Junkyard Farmgirl, and I help folks tap into their creativity to unleash their full artistic...

Lamar Fair Lamar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Lamar Fair at Lamar, Missouri, United States on Wed Aug 25 2021 at 06:00 pm to Sat Aug 28 2021 at 11:00 pm

Auditions - The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus Carthage, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2466 Old 66 Blvd, Carthage, MO

Director Tom Brown will hold open auditions for "The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus" by Pat Cook on Monday, Aug 23 and Tuesday, Aug 24 at 6:30 pm at the theatre. This show calls for a cast of...