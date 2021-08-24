Cancel
Baby Dove Launches Black Birth Equity Fund To Protect Expectant Moms, "Melanin-Rich" Line To Protect Black Babies

By Victoria Uwumarogie
Essence
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"We view our role of driving change as an extension of our responsibility as leaders in the beauty industry." Over the last few years, a spotlight has finally been placed on the Black maternal health crisis, and the reality that Black mothers are three more times likely to die from pregnancy-related issues than their white counterparts. There is the Black Maternal Momnibus Act introduced in Congress earlier this year and the Biden administration’s plans to increase investments in the training for health professionals and in protections for moms of color related to reducing maternal mortality and morbidity.

