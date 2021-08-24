Baby Dove Launches Black Birth Equity Fund To Protect Expectant Moms, "Melanin-Rich" Line To Protect Black Babies

A BLACK WOMAN is nearly twice as likely as a White woman in Massachusetts to die during pregnancy or after childbirth, according to a 2014 report by the Department of Public Health. Nationally, the maternal mortality rate is more than twice as high for Black women as for Whites, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Yet Black women seeking options for care during pregnancy and childbirth beyond a typical hospital birth, such as delivery with a midwife, may find few providers who look like them and come from their communities.