Gualala, CA

Gualala calendar: What's coming up

Gualala Digest
 7 days ago

(GUALALA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Gualala calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gualala:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=200Ng3_0bbPGTb900

Mobile Health Clinic @ Citrus Fairgrounds — CSMC

Cloverdale, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1 Citrus Fair Dr, Cloverdale, CA

Health care services are convenient, confidential, free and no appointments are required. The Providence Mobile Health Clinic provides quality medical care for the uninsured, underinsured and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wqv6X_0bbPGTb900

Boonville Farmers Market

Boonville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 14025 CA-128, Boonville, CA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October, 2021Fridays, 4pm - 7pm Location: 17700 Boonville Road

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sZDhg_0bbPGTb900

Anderson Valley Brewery

Boonville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 17700 Boonville Rd, Boonville, CA

Anderson Valley Brewery is on Facebook. To connect with Anderson Valley Brewery, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2df0wY_0bbPGTb900

Buy A Meal to Support Our School Gardens, Round Two

Cloverdale, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 102 S Cloverdale Blvd, Cloverdale, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=344giF_0bbPGTb900

Wolf Tree at Hopland Tap

Hopland, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 13351 US-101, Hopland, CA

Wolf Tree plays the finest selection of Alt Country/Folk/Americana while you sample the curated beer selection, excellent food, and exquisite company at the outdoor beer garden. Come join the fun...

