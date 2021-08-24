Cancel
Hana, HI

Events on the Hana calendar

Posted by 
Hana Digest
Hana Digest
 7 days ago

(HANA, HI) Live events are lining up on the Hana calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hana:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02lPXC_0bbPGSiQ00

Maui Sound Healing and Meditation

Makawao, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: Please check follow up email for exact location, Makawao, HI 96768

Healing journey created through a vortex of sound using instruments and healing practices from all over the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VOuPS_0bbPGSiQ00

Latin Nights @ Heritage Hall with Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo

Paia, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 401 Baldwin Avenue, Paia, HI 96779

Latin Nights at Heritage Hall with Maui's Tropical Latin Dance Band, "Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo" all ages welcome, BYOB 8-11 pm, Masks required

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4asaGT_0bbPGSiQ00

John Cruz Series: Tuesday Nights in August at ProArts!

Kihei, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Tuesdays: August 3rd at 7:30pm and August 10th, 17th, and 24thSolo shows at 5pm and Full band shows at 7:30pmPresented by ProArts, Lilikoi Touring and Mana'o Radio It’s a rare chance to see John...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xxKVy_0bbPGSiQ00

DAVID SWENSON, Zoom Weekend Workshop Ashtanga Yoga and Daily life — Shala Santosha Yoga

Haiku, Haiku-Pauwela, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 810 Haiku Rd Unit 404C, Haiku, HI

Saturday , August 28, 2021 Led Guided Primary Series followed by 8 limbs and daily life. Fully Led Primary Series Flow: Dancing with the Breath in a First Series Rhythm This class is designed for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KS51P_0bbPGSiQ00

Farmers Market of Maui-Kihei

Kihei, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 61 S Kihei Rd, Kihei, HI

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Thursday, 8am - 4pmFriday, 8am - 5pm Location: 61 South Kihei Road

Hana Digest

Hana Digest

Hana, HI
ABOUT

With Hana Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

