Events on the Heppner calendar

(HEPPNER, OR) Live events are lining up on the Heppner calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Heppner area:

Greater Hermiston CityFest Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: Hermiston, OR

Join us on Saturday, August 28th for CityFest right here in Hermiston. This will be an amazing FREE event with music, action sports, games, a message of HOPE and so much more! Invite a friend (or...

Balloon Animal Class Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 415 S Hwy 395, Hermiston, OR

Learn how to twist and make balloon animals! Join Jim and Tanner as they teach the fun skill of balloon animal making! You will be the next best thing at birthday parties! Win a free Beginner's...

Firefighters Pancake Breakfast Boardman, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 300 Wilson Rd SW, Boardman, OR

Stop by the fire station for an awesome breakfast made by your very ow firefighters!

Hermiston, OR Foreman Training Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1545 N 1st St, Hermiston, OR

What is Foreman Leadership Training? This is an interactive class that provides the platform for both seasoned veterans and emerging leaders to participate in group activities and discussions that...

George Moss in Concert Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 1520 W Orchard Ave, Hermiston, OR

Come and enjoy a night with hip hop recording artist George Moss. This is a FREE concert. Doors open at 6:00p. Also check out other Entertainment Events in Hermiston , Concerts in Hermiston ...