Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laverne, OK

Live events Laverne — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Laverne Daily
Laverne Daily
 7 days ago

(LAVERNE, OK) Laverne has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Laverne area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZlIGn_0bbPGQwy00

Scrapbook Night

Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 715 Main St, Woodward, OK

Come and scrapbook with friends! Bring your own supplies and spread out on our huge craft tables. $10.00 for the whole night!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJQwF_0bbPGQwy00

Benefit Concert for Ashley Dixon

Laverne, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Live music starting at 7 pm. BBQ BUFFET SERVED ONLY. 9 pm live auction.

Learn More

ARIDE - Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement - Woodward

Woodward, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 3401 Centennial Drive, Woodward, OK 73801

Law Enforcement Training Only Bridging the Gap between SFST and DRE Location: 3401 Centennial Drive Woodward, Oklahoma

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uMSra_0bbPGQwy00

Casino Royale

Woodward, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 3401 Centennial Drive, Woodward, OK 73801

Join us for the 4th Annual Casino Royale Fundraiser - Presented by Woodward Young Professionals!

Learn More

Great Plains Artists Coop Meeting

Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 715 Main St, Woodward, OK

This is a meeting of the minds!! Local artists get together and discuss marketing, how to be more creative, and sometimes we just vent! Come and be apart of this awesome group. It's open to the...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Laverne Daily

Laverne Daily

Laverne, OK
5
Followers
181
Post
442
Views
ABOUT

With Laverne Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laverne, OK
City
Woodward, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sfst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Musicyoursun.com

Sun Events announces concert season

After the past 18 months of limited live entertainment, Sun Events is excited to announce a full season of upcoming top-tier tribute concerts and nationally recognized entertainment coming to Venice and Punta Gorda. As the entertainment industry slowly returns to its previous state before COVID-19, Sun Events is thrilled to...
EntertainmentPosted by
Time Out New York

Broadway's first-ever museum gets an opening date

When plans for the Museum of Broadway were first announced in early 2019, the space’s organizers aimed to open sometime during 2020. Then the pandemic hit. Two years later, after a string of delays no one could have possibly foreseen, development of the first-ever permanent space dedicated to the history and legacy of the Broadway industry has rebounded and is scheduled to open next summer. The museum, founded by the Tony-nominated producer Julie Boardman and marketing expert Diane Nicoletti, will be located at 145 West 45th Street, in the heart of the Theater District.
Musicwashingtonnewsday.com

From Woodstock to Coachella, these are 47 photos of historic music festivals.

From Woodstock to Coachella, these are 47 photos of historic music festivals. The first known festivals date back to ancient Greece, well before Woodstock and Coachella. Competitions in drama, poetry, music, and athletics were held to honor the gods. The Greeks held the Dionysus Festival, which featured tragedies and comedies, to commemorate Dionysus, the God of Wine and Ecstasy. These festivals featured well-known Greek playwrights like as Sophocles, Euripides, and Aristophanes.
FestivalPosted by
XL Country 100.7

My Very First Headwaters Country Jam Festival! I’m SO Excited!

Today starts my first day as a Headwaters Country Jam Festival goer! Now, anyone that knows me knows how much I absolutely LOVE live music and live country music with amazing artists, well this is like a little dream come true! The only issue I am having is wondering what type of footwear I should plan to wear! It's been raining so I am thinking some sort of boot? I am trying to grow my knowledge of good cowboy boots, but I will need to speak to the experts about that!
MusicTulsa World

Dwight Yoakam coming to River Spirit; Cain's Ballroom announces new shows

Country music artist Dwight Yoakam will perform Thursday, Oct. 14 at the Cove, River Spirit Casino’s concert venue. Yoakam’s body of work includes 12 gold albums and nine platinum or multi-platinum albums. Nearly 40 of his singles have charted on Billboard with 14 peaking in the top 10. Tickets are...
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

The Garrison announces ALIVE concert series

The Garrison is pleased to announce ALIVE, a live music series featuring Canadian acts, celebrating the return to live events. Beginning September 29, the series will host 16 shows extending into March 2022, featuring performances by Cadence Weapon, Witch Prophet, Corridor, Dorothea Paas, Odonis Odonis and more. All acts will be joined by local support and will have a ticketed price of $5 with all proceeds going to the Unison Benevolent Fund and the AMY Project (Artists Mentoring Youth) .
MusicantiMUSIC

Nine Inch Nails Cancel 2021 Live Dates and Festival Appearances

Nine Inch Nails have announced that they have canceled all live performances for the remainder of the year, including appearances at music festivals. The band was set to play two concerts next month and also perform at the Welcome To Rockville, Riot Fest, and Louder Than Life festivals, but have canceled those plans due to concerns over the Covid-19 virus.
Hopkinsville, KYKentucky New Era

The Lights Out Festival

Despite the periodic rain showers over the weekend, Casey Jones Distillery had another successful turnout this year at the annual Lights Out Festival. Peg Hays, the Founder of Casey Jones Distillery, said the event was “such a blessing.”. “It seemed as if the rain evaporated for the two guest performances,”...
Public Healthactionnewsnow.com

The ongoing pandemic has halted these concerts and festivals

Just when we thought live music was coming back, there's been a pause. With the Delta variant stretching the pandemic out even further around the world, concert tours and festivals have once again been postponed or canceled -- the latest being the planned world tour of K-pop superstar group, BTS.
MusicPosted by
US 103.3

Fall Concert Tours Are Dropping Like Flies

First it was Garth Brooks a couple weeks back, and last week it was Florida Georgia Line cancelling their fall tour. In both cases, the rise in COVID-19 numbers prompted the cancellation of their fall concerts. Those are the two most notable country tours to get the axe, but other genres of music are cancelling as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy