Live events Laverne — what’s coming up

(LAVERNE, OK) Laverne has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Laverne area:

Scrapbook Night Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 715 Main St, Woodward, OK

Come and scrapbook with friends! Bring your own supplies and spread out on our huge craft tables. $10.00 for the whole night!

Benefit Concert for Ashley Dixon Laverne, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Live music starting at 7 pm. BBQ BUFFET SERVED ONLY. 9 pm live auction.

ARIDE - Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement - Woodward Woodward, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 3401 Centennial Drive, Woodward, OK 73801

Law Enforcement Training Only Bridging the Gap between SFST and DRE Location: 3401 Centennial Drive Woodward, Oklahoma

Casino Royale Woodward, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 3401 Centennial Drive, Woodward, OK 73801

Join us for the 4th Annual Casino Royale Fundraiser - Presented by Woodward Young Professionals!

Great Plains Artists Coop Meeting Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 715 Main St, Woodward, OK

This is a meeting of the minds!! Local artists get together and discuss marketing, how to be more creative, and sometimes we just vent! Come and be apart of this awesome group. It's open to the...