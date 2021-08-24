Live events Laverne — what’s coming up
(LAVERNE, OK) Laverne has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Laverne area:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 715 Main St, Woodward, OK
Come and scrapbook with friends! Bring your own supplies and spread out on our huge craft tables. $10.00 for the whole night!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Live music starting at 7 pm. BBQ BUFFET SERVED ONLY. 9 pm live auction.
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 3401 Centennial Drive, Woodward, OK 73801
Law Enforcement Training Only Bridging the Gap between SFST and DRE Location: 3401 Centennial Drive Woodward, Oklahoma
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Address: 3401 Centennial Drive, Woodward, OK 73801
Join us for the 4th Annual Casino Royale Fundraiser - Presented by Woodward Young Professionals!
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 715 Main St, Woodward, OK
This is a meeting of the minds!! Local artists get together and discuss marketing, how to be more creative, and sometimes we just vent! Come and be apart of this awesome group. It's open to the...
