Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaver, OK

Events on the Beaver calendar

Posted by 
Beaver Bulletin
Beaver Bulletin
 7 days ago

(BEAVER, OK) Live events are lining up on the Beaver calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Beaver area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJQwF_0bbPGNY100

Benefit Concert for Ashley Dixon

Laverne, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Live music starting at 7 pm. BBQ BUFFET SERVED ONLY. 9 pm live auction.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B2I1z_0bbPGNY100

Tucker Road Storage of Liberal, KS

Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Great units available in the Liberal, KS area! Bid online from your phone or computer and pick up in person. Just like eBay for self storage. Click to view many more photos. Tucker Road Storage of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aMmGJ_0bbPGNY100

Teacher Appreciation Day 2021

Liberal, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 310 West Pancake Boulevard, Liberal, KS 67901

Join us on Sunday, September 12th at 10:30 AM for Teacher Appreciation Day at Fellowship Baptist Church. We believe that teachers are one of

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11yVJd_0bbPGNY100

August Liberal Indoor Market

Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Liberal Indoor Market at Liberal Chamber of Commerce - Browse small local businesses, entrepreneurs, boutiques, crafters and creators, food trucks and much more! This is a free admission, rain or...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Beaver Bulletin

Beaver Bulletin

Beaver, OK
6
Followers
178
Post
652
Views
ABOUT

With Beaver Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Beaver, OK
City
Commerce, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Fellowship Baptist Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy