Freeman, SD

Coming soon: Freeman events

Freeman News Alert
Freeman News Alert
 7 days ago

(FREEMAN, SD) Live events are lining up on the Freeman calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Freeman:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07TMVl_0bbPGMfI00

Active Generations Meals

Hartford, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Active Generations Meals Are you over the age of 60 and looking for a sweet deal on meals? Come to the Gage House (119 N. Main Ave) for a friendly atmosphere and good food at an affordable price...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tuQJJ_0bbPGMfI00

Agco 7433 Bale Roller Chute

Volin, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Agco 7433 Bale Roller Chute, Removed From Large Square Baler, Approximately 34” Wide, 62” Long, 5 Rollers, Electric Hookup, Chain Supports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37iQlt_0bbPGMfI00

Hunters Pointe Shoot Out

Humboldt, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 45743 260th St., Humboldt, SD 57035

Keep South Dakota Strong with Republican representation in Pierre - please join us for our social in Humboldt, SD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fWjT6_0bbPGMfI00

Community Meal

Salem, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 432 N Main St, Salem, SD

A community meal serving a spaghetti dinner. All are welcome! Following the meal, stick around for a community viewing of The Chosen. Community Meal: 6:00 - 7:00 The Chosen: 7:00 - 8:00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YYxT9_0bbPGMfI00

Women’s South Dakota Tres Dias #2

Viborg, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 45474 288th St, Viborg, SD

Tres Dias makes future Christian experiences more fruitful because of the zestful seasoning it brings to all Christian living.

Freeman News Alert

Freeman News Alert

Freeman, SD
ABOUT

With Freeman News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Live Events#The Gage House#Republican#The Chosen#Sd Tres Dias#Christian
