Coming soon: Freeman events

(FREEMAN, SD) Live events are lining up on the Freeman calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Freeman:

Active Generations Meals Hartford, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Active Generations Meals Are you over the age of 60 and looking for a sweet deal on meals? Come to the Gage House (119 N. Main Ave) for a friendly atmosphere and good food at an affordable price...

Agco 7433 Bale Roller Chute Volin, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Agco 7433 Bale Roller Chute, Removed From Large Square Baler, Approximately 34” Wide, 62” Long, 5 Rollers, Electric Hookup, Chain Supports

Hunters Pointe Shoot Out Humboldt, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 45743 260th St., Humboldt, SD 57035

Keep South Dakota Strong with Republican representation in Pierre - please join us for our social in Humboldt, SD.

Community Meal Salem, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 432 N Main St, Salem, SD

A community meal serving a spaghetti dinner. All are welcome! Following the meal, stick around for a community viewing of The Chosen. Community Meal: 6:00 - 7:00 The Chosen: 7:00 - 8:00

Women’s South Dakota Tres Dias #2 Viborg, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 45474 288th St, Viborg, SD

Tres Dias makes future Christian experiences more fruitful because of the zestful seasoning it brings to all Christian living.