Edgewood, IA

Edgewood events coming soon

Edgewood Voice
Edgewood Voice
 7 days ago

(EDGEWOOD, IA) Edgewood has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Edgewood:

Stock Number:

Strawberry Point, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 33587 IA-13, Strawberry Point, IA

Long 1199A Backhoe Attachment Stock# 7077 Long 1199A backhoe attachment with a 12" digging bucket, 3 point hitch mount, and the pictured hardware. Serial number 2721. *This piece of machinery is...

INDUSTRIAS AMERICA

Strawberry Point, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 33587 IA-13, Strawberry Point, IA

BRENT 400A Upcoming Auctions In Iowa. Sort by manufacturer, model, year, price, location, and more. Page 1 of 1.

Mike Johnson & Tim Moorehouse // Riverbend Pub & Grill

Manchester, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 121 S Franklin St, Manchester, IA

Mike John & Tim Moorehouse at Riverbend Pub & Grill from 5pm - 8pm!!

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic (Pfizer Vaccine. No Appointment Needed)

Manchester, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 709 W Main St, Manchester, IA

Delaware County Public Health will be holding a Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday, August 25th from 1-4PM in the Regional Medical Center Veterans Education Education Center, located on...

WOODS GSM96 For Sale In Iowa

Strawberry Point, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 33587 IA-13, Strawberry Point, IA

BRENT 400A Upcoming Auctions In Iowa. Sort by manufacturer, model, year, price, location, and more. Page 1 of 1.

With Edgewood Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

