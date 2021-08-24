Live events coming up in Tamms

(TAMMS, IL) Tamms is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Tamms area:

Live Music: Tommy Main Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 11 S Spanish St, Cape Girardeau, MO

The Jerry Ford Combo: LIVE JAZZ @ River Ridge Winery Scott City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 850 Co Rd 321, Scott City, MO

Jerry Ford & Friends are at River Ridge Winery the last Sunday of every month. The band has been performing jazz, swing, Latin, soft rock, old time rock-n-roll, and selections from the Great...

10th Annual Southeast Missouri Food Bank Golf Classic Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4700 Cords Way #7411, Cape Girardeau, MO

I’m a proud supporter of Southeast Missouri Food Bank. It is doing amazing things and I encourage you to support them as well. Find out more about their event 10th Annual Southeast Missouri Food...

Ms. Brenda’s Retirement Party Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 711 Clark St, Cape Girardeau, MO

Ms. Brenda is retiring after many years of serving the library’s youngest visitors! Join us as we honor Brenda Renner, longtime beloved children’s librarian, and congratulate her on her retirement.

Weight Management First Steps Seminar Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2126 Independence St, Cape Girardeau, MO

While attending a free Weight Management First Steps seminar, you will discuss strategies for beginning the process of health improvement and weight management. Nutrition, physical activity and...