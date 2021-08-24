Bagdad calendar: Events coming up

(BAGDAD, AZ) Live events are coming to Bagdad.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bagdad:

Encaustic, Paste Papers, and More Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 03:30 PM

Address: Burro Drive, Prescott, AZ 86305

Encaustic is Hot. And Paste Paper is Sweeping Arizona. Please visit my new events page to register: https://katkirby.com/events

Discovering Oil and Cold Wax with Julie Snidle Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 3251 South Burro Drive, Prescott, AZ 86305

Oil painting without brushes! This event is not yet sold out. Please visit my new events page to register: https://katkirby.com/events

Birds and Other Creatures Mixed Media Mosaic Workshop Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: Burro Drive, Prescott, AZ 86305

Whimsical Mixed Media Mosaics. This event is not yet sold out. Please visit my new events page to register: https://katkirby.com/events

Q&A Tuesday with Parenting Coach, Anke Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 371 Garden St. Ste. A, Prescott, AZ 86305

We know all of you hard working parents could use a little help.

“Train with Purpose” Workshop with Tim Herron and A.J. Zito Kirkland, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 9090 Forest Road 71, Kirkland, AZ 86332

Tim and A.J. take you through the process of making the most out of your practice sessions and how to practice with a purpose.