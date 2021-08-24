Bagdad calendar: Events coming up
(BAGDAD, AZ) Live events are coming to Bagdad.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bagdad:
Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 03:30 PM
Address: Burro Drive, Prescott, AZ 86305
Encaustic is Hot. And Paste Paper is Sweeping Arizona. Please visit my new events page to register: https://katkirby.com/events
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Address: 3251 South Burro Drive, Prescott, AZ 86305
Oil painting without brushes! This event is not yet sold out. Please visit my new events page to register: https://katkirby.com/events
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 PM
Address: Burro Drive, Prescott, AZ 86305
Whimsical Mixed Media Mosaics. This event is not yet sold out. Please visit my new events page to register: https://katkirby.com/events
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 371 Garden St. Ste. A, Prescott, AZ 86305
We know all of you hard working parents could use a little help.
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Address: 9090 Forest Road 71, Kirkland, AZ 86332
Tim and A.J. take you through the process of making the most out of your practice sessions and how to practice with a purpose.
