Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Supergirl Returns: Kara Brings Her Father Zor-El to Work in Sneak Peek

By Keisha Hatchett
Posted by 
TVLine
TVLine
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q5p88_0bbPGHFf00

Supergirl ’s Kara Danvers is headed back to work, but she’s not going alone.

In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s new episode (airing at 9/8c on The CW), which you can check out above, the Girl of Steel makes her return to CatCo with her father, Zor-El, in tow.

As you’ll recall, both escaped the Phantom Zone (Zor-El had been trapped there for years before reuniting with Kara) with help from the Super Friends. To maintain Kara and Nia’s covers, the Kryptonian scientist is getting his own super-secret identity as Kara’s uncle “Archie” from Midvale.

“Don’t worry, I promise no one will even know I’m there,” Zor-El assures his daughter in the preview. His earth-toned suit — it’s giving fresh-faced professor at the beginning of the semester, it’s giving nerdy dad, it’s giving perfect cover — allows him blend in among the other reporters.

In Kara’s absence (she disappeared without a trace), Nia created a plausible cover for Kara, explaining to CatCo boss Andrea Rojas that she was working on a special assignment for Cat Grant profiling a famous resistance leader and has been off the grid with him this whole time. Pretty good, right?

The episode (titled “Welcome Back, Kara!”) will see Supergirl and Zor-El attempt to put their time in the Phantom Zone behind them and focus on being superheroes in National City. “Unfortunately, their overzealous efforts backfire, creating a whole new threat to National City,” per the official description.

Are you ready for some father-daughter hijinks in this week’s episode of Supergirl ? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Comments / 0

TVLine

TVLine

19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Profiling#The Girl Of Steel#The Super Friends#Kryptonian#Cat Grant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cats
Related
TV & VideosTVLine

Big Brother, Titans, Animal Kingdom, Stargirl

Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Pontiac Bandit, Big Brother‘s newest juror and the season’s first Bachelor in Paradise guest host are just a few of the faces you’ll see in our latest Quotes of the Week compilation. In the list below, we’ve gathered more than 15 of the week’s best TV sound bites,...
TV SeriesTVLine

Shang-Chi Primer, Horror Story's Surprise Visitor and More

On TV this Wednesday: Disney+ prepares viewers for the MCU’s latest Phase 4 entry, Monsters at Work clocks out, and American Horror Story welcomes an unexpected visitor. Here are 10 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. Disney+. Dug Days. Disney+. Marvel Studios: Legends. Disney+. Monsters at...
TV SeriesTVLine

Supergirl Recap: Kara's Back!

The Girl of Steel might be back in National City, but that doesn’t mean she’s left the Phantom Zone entirely behind. Supergirl returned Tuesday night with an episode that saw the titular hero struggling to process the trauma she experienced while being trapped in the nightmarish zone. The episode began...
TV SeriesComicBook

Supergirl Star Melissa Benoist Talks Kara and Lena's Relationship in Season 6

Supergirl returned last week, kicking off the remaining episodes of The CW series' sixth and final season. The return of the show saw the titular heroine return to Earth after having been stranded in the Phantom Zone and while there were and will continue to be challenges for Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) after the trauma of her time away, being reunited with her friends and family is just as significant, particularly when it comes to her friendship with Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath.) The pair had just begun to mend their broken friendship when Supergirl was sent into the Phantom Zone, but according to Benoist, their friendship will be stronger than ever going forward.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Supergirl Stealing: Benoist Wants Costume Badly; Rath May Have Issues

With The CW's Supergirl set to kick off its final run of episodes starting August 24, Melissa Benoist (Kara Danvers/Supergirl), David Harewood (Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz), Azie Tesfai (Kelly Olsen/Guardian), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Jesse Rath (Brainy/Brainiac 5), and more are taking some time to weigh in on a very important topic. Yes. That's right. If given the opportunity, they let us know what they would steal from their character. Our two biggest takeaways? First, that Benoist really wants a suit. Second, if Rath takes anything else from the set then he'll be able to produce the show from his backyard.
TV SeriesComicBook

Supergirl Cast Reveals What They Want to "Steal" From Their Characters

Supergirl returns for its final episodes next week on The CW and as the Arrowverse series prepares to wind to a close, its stars are opening up about what belongings they'd like to take from not only their characters but the series itself. In a recently-released featurette released by the network, each of the show's main cast shared what they'd like to "steal" as they say goodbye to Supergirl — with some revealing they've already taken a few things home.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Supergirl Fans Want Kara/Lena Supercorp Ship Canon; Game Night Debate

Fans of The CW's Supergirl are only a week away from the start of the show's final run of episodes and expectations are running high for how the series will end its run. In fact, as we're writing this? Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) are currently the sixth trending topic nationally because fans of the two being romantically paired are pushing hard for "Supercorp" (their ship) to be official canon. That's pretty impressive on a day and during a week in which there isn't a new episode. As for The CW, they were busy releasing another behind-the-scenes clip with the cast similar to the "stealing" one from earlier. This time around? Game Night.
TV Seriescbslocal.com

Welcome Back, Kara – Supergirl

SUPERGIRL – Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 9pm on CW50. SUPER FRIENDS REUNITED! – As Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Zor-El (guest star Jason Behr) make their return to National City, they are determined to keep the Phantom Zone behind them and enjoy being superheroes together. Unfortunately, their overzealous efforts backfire,...
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Supergirl - Welcome Back, Kara - Review: Relying on Strengths

Welcome Back, Kara was the perfect title for the 8th episode of Supergirl’s final season. Not only does it perfectly explain what the episode was about, Kara’s return from the Phantom Zone, but it also served as a much-needed return to the season 1 style and tones that made the show popular in the beginning. The episode was anchored by the wise decision by the writers to continue the theme they returned to in the first seven episodes, making the story and the show about their title character, Supergirl.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

A New ‘Superman & Lois’ Series Regular Will Make Life Complicated for the Kents

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Superman & Lois Season 1 finale “Last Sons of Krypton.”]. Just as Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) solved one problem — his half-brother Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner) using their son Jordan (Alexander Garfin) — another arose in the Superman & Lois Season 1 finale that will affect the Kents: A visitor from another Earth.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Work in Progress’ Sneak Peek: Abby & Campbell Have a Silly Roommate Moment (VIDEO)

Abby (Abby McEnany) is back and facing new challenges in the second season of Showtime’s comedy Work in Progress. In an exclusive sneak peek for the premiere, Abby is adjusting to life in the wake of her breakup and living with new roomie Campbell (Celeste Pechous). While the 46-year-old self-identifying queer Abby is grappling with the fact that she’s accepted she’s too busy to kill herself, living with Campbell seems to be offsetting the darkness.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Supergirl’: Jason Behr Breaks Down Zor-El’s Final Episode

Spoilers for Supergirl latest episode “Welcome Back Kara” past this point, but that’s a series wrap on Zor-El (Jason Behr). First introduced in Season 6, Episode 2, Zor-El has been a crucial part of the first arc of the final season, as he surprisingly returned to his daughter Kara’s (Melissa Benoist) life while they were both trapped in the Phantom Zone. But as of this week’s episode, the Kryptonian is heading off to something far scarier: a conversation with his wife.
TV Serieschannelguidemag.com

Tuesday, Aug. 24: Welcome Back, Kara! ‘Supergirl’ Final Season Continues on The CW

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. Now that Superman & Lois’ Man of Steel has wrapped his first season, Kryptonian cousin Kara (Melissa Benoist) is flying back into action to conclude her sixth and final season. The show went on hiatus in May to accommodate COVID-related delays on S&L, right as Kara was being freed from months in the hellish Phantom Zone prison. Kara reunited with her father, Zor-El (Jason Behr), while in captivity and he too was saved during the rescue mission led by Kara’s human sister Alex (Chyler Leigh). Now, it’s up to the daughter to teach the dad how to fit in on Earth. “He doesn’t do it well,” Benoist says with a laugh. “Jason is fantastic and that’s a lovely story we get to explore.” They’d better enjoy the time, because while things seem peaceful now in National City, Benoist hints that “there’s a massive threat on the horizon that is [connected] with the Phantom Zone.” And, she adds, “I would never discount the possibility of Lex Luther’s [Jon Cryer] return … wink, wink.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Will Kara Danvers and Lena Luthor End up Together by the Series Finale of 'Supergirl'?

Unfortunately, the DC Comic-based television series Supergirl will be coming to an end with the conclusion of Season 6. The final season began airing earlier in 2021 but went on a short hiatus in May and is now back starting with Episode 8 on Aug. 24. There are so many loose ends to tie up before the series finale, one being the relationship between Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) and Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath).
TV SeriesComicBook

Supergirl: Jason Behr Teases Zor-El's Relationship with the Super Friends

Supergirl returns Tuesday night with the remaining episodes of the series' final season and while "Welcome Back, Kara!" is the homecoming for the titular heroine she's not alone coming back form the Phantom Zone. Her father, Zor-El (Jason Behr) was also rescued by the Super Friends and will have a chance to see how things are done in his daughter's adopted home and according to Behr, there's one person Zor-El has a particular respect for: Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath).

Comments / 0

Community Policy