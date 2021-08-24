Cancel
Neligh, NE

Neligh calendar: What's coming up

Neligh Today
 7 days ago

(NELIGH, NE) Neligh is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Neligh:

2021 Emergency Nursing Pediatric (ENPC) 2-Day Course *5th Edition*

Norfolk, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 2700 West Norfolk Avenue, Nebraska Room, Norfolk, NE 68701

Emergency care of a pediatric patient requires special knowledge and skills – prepare yourself by taking ENPC!

Dakon 231 Gravity Wagon

Meadow Grove, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Dakon 231 Gravity Wagon, Clevis Style Hitch, 11L-15 Tires, Steel Extensions

Battle Creek Summer City Fest

Battle Creek, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Part of the 2021 Battle Creek Summer City Fest events include a parade with the theme 'A Celebration of Heroes'! The parade is Saturday, August 21 at 7:30 PM. Please join our beautiful community...

2021 MARRIAGE CELEBRATION - Norfolk

Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Archbishop George J. Lucas invites you to attend the annual Marriage Celebration on August 29th at St. Mary’s in Norfolk. This event honors couples who are celebrating 1, 5, 25,… Read More

Summer Speaker Series

Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 308 W Prospect Ave, Norfolk, NE

Tuesday, June 08, 2021 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm Additional Dates Tuesday, June 22, 2021 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm Tuesday, July 06, 2021 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm Tuesday, August...

