Damariscotta calendar: What's coming up

(DAMARISCOTTA, ME) Live events are coming to Damariscotta.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Damariscotta:

The Lincoln Home Summer Music Series Newcastle, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 22 River Road, Newcastle, ME 04553

LIVE LOCAL MUSIC ON THE DAMARISCOTTA RIVER Food Trucks, Beer, Wine & Soft Drinks Bring a lawn chair or blanket! No coolers allowed

"Ponders" Gathering for Pemaquid Pond north and Duckpuddle Pond Damariscotta, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 110 Belvedere Rd, Damariscotta, ME

Join us for an informational “ponders” gathering for Biscay, Paradise (Muddy), and Boyd Ponds, followed by a potluck social. You do not need to live on any of the ponds to attend – anyone who...

2021 “Abstract” show Damariscotta, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 36 Elm St, Damariscotta, ME

2021 “Abstract” show is full of powerful color and emotional expression, demonstrating that abstract art is alive and vibrant in Maine. This year’s “Abstract” show was selected by artist and...

Land and Water Scapes by Sally Loughridge Damariscotta, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 525 Main St, Damariscotta, ME

“Maine’s ragged coastline continually stirs me to paint,” South Bristol artist Sally Loughridge reflects. “The process of painting engages me deeply in nature.” These paintings of land and water...

River Muse - Hawk Henries Nobleboro, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Encounter the music of Hawk Henries on your morning bird walk along the Bayside Trail, overlooking the Great Salt Bay at Salt Bay Farm. More information at...