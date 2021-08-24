Cancel
Seeley Lake, MT

Seeley Lake events coming soon

Seeley Lake News Flash
 7 days ago

(SEELEY LAKE, MT) Seeley Lake has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Seeley Lake:

Campfire Series: The Missoula Big Band! Again!

Seeley Lake, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Join us for the final night in our Campfire Series at Beavertail Hill, Salmon Lake, and Placid Lake State Parks! The Missoula Big Band is back! Under the direction of Gary Gillett, the band is a...

Powerful Tools for Caregivers®, Fall Session (6-Week Class)

Missoula, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 2825 Santa Fe Ct, Missoula, MT 59808

This in-person class series is designed to help caregivers take better care of themselves while caring for a friend or relative.

Full Moon Yoga at Kettle House in Bonner

Bonner, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 605 Cold Smoke Ave, Bonner-West Riverside, MT 59823

A FLOW TO ALIGN US ALL WITH THE FULL MOON

Good Vibes Summer Tour 2021: Rebelution + Special Guests

Bonner-West Riverside, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 605 Cold Smoke Lane, Bonner, MT

Buy Rebelution w/ Steel Pulse tickets at the KettleHouse Amphitheater in Bonner, MT for Aug 26, 2021 at Ticketmaster.

Atmosphere

Bonner-West Riverside, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 605 Cold Smoke Lane, Bonner, MT

Hip hop mainstays Atmosphere and Cypress Hill will coheadline the KettleHouse Amphitheater on August 25, 2021 with special guest from Z-Trip. This will be the first hip hop concert to hit the Amp...

Learn More

