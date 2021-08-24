Coming soon: Ennis events

(ENNIS, MT) Live events are coming to Ennis.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ennis:

Crail Gardens Open House Big Sky, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2100 Spotted Elk Rd, Big Sky, MT

Come visit Crail Gardens and learn about the ways in which native plants help conserve water, provide wildlife habitat and conserve our natural heritage. Enjoy the fall colors of the garden and...

It’s out in Pony Pony, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

List of HVFD Fundraising auction upcoming events. Music Events by HVFD Fundraising auction. Events - It’s out in Pony.

Summer Concert & Dance Sheridan, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 125 Mill Creek Rd, Sheridan, MT

Support Jackson's Garden and join us for a Hot August Night Concert in the Park featuring Claudia Williams of Montana Rose! Bring a picnic, lawn chairs, blankets, and dancing shoes! A dance floor...

Pump Up The BASE: All Levels Yoga Flow with Santosha Wellness Center Big Sky, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 33 Lone Peak Dr, Big Sky, MT

BSCO is gearing up to open Big Sky’s first community center - BASE - next winter season. This summer, community fitness providers will host a series of donation-based community classes at the...

JWB at Tips Up Big Sky Gallatin Gateway, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Jamie Wyman Band hits the road to Big Sky, MT to play some psychedelic folk rock/alt country at Tips Up Bar in Big Sky 10 PM - Midnight. For more info: www.jamiewymanband.com www.tipsupbigsky.com