Cove, AR

Cove calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Cove News Beat
 7 days ago

(COVE, AR) Cove is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cove:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KBVac_0bbPGA4a00

Story Time

Heavener, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 203 E Ave C, Heavener, OK

Come for the story, stay for the craft every Thursday at 4pm! https://www.seolibraries.com/events/month/2021/08?branches%5B96%5D=96

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MRiYh_0bbPGA4a00

Sevier County fair

De Queen, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: De Queen, AR

Sevier County fair will display Cattle show, Goat show, Sheep show, poultry, cosplay, Youth talent show, Dog fashion show , Dog pet parade, Southern Spirit, and much more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jDwxw_0bbPGA4a00

Queen Wilhelmina Rod Run

Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 3877 AR-88, Mena, AR

46th Annual Queen Wilhelmina Rod Run Join in the fun as 200 street rods and hot rods descend on the small quaint town of Mena, Arkansas in the Ouachita Mountains. You won't want to miss out on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tSGnd_0bbPGA4a00

Josh Abbott Band

Broken Bow, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 28 Old Hochatown Rd, Broken Bow, OK

Josh Abbott Band with Mason Lively is on Facebook. To connect with Josh Abbott Band with Mason Lively, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06wxe6_0bbPGA4a00

BBHS 40th Class Reunion

Broken Bow, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 322 Quaking Aspen Trl, Broken Bow, OK 74728

Mark your calendar for September 10& 11th weekend! It's been 40 years and it will be GREAT to see everyone!

Cove News Beat

Cove, AR
With Cove News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

