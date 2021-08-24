Cove calendar: Events coming up

(COVE, AR) Cove is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cove:

Story Time Heavener, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 203 E Ave C, Heavener, OK

Come for the story, stay for the craft every Thursday at 4pm! https://www.seolibraries.com/events/month/2021/08?branches%5B96%5D=96

Sevier County fair De Queen, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: De Queen, AR

Sevier County fair will display Cattle show, Goat show, Sheep show, poultry, cosplay, Youth talent show, Dog fashion show , Dog pet parade, Southern Spirit, and much more.

Queen Wilhelmina Rod Run Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 3877 AR-88, Mena, AR

46th Annual Queen Wilhelmina Rod Run Join in the fun as 200 street rods and hot rods descend on the small quaint town of Mena, Arkansas in the Ouachita Mountains. You won't want to miss out on...

Josh Abbott Band Broken Bow, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 28 Old Hochatown Rd, Broken Bow, OK

Josh Abbott Band with Mason Lively is on Facebook. To connect with Josh Abbott Band with Mason Lively, join Facebook today.

BBHS 40th Class Reunion Broken Bow, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 322 Quaking Aspen Trl, Broken Bow, OK 74728

Mark your calendar for September 10& 11th weekend! It's been 40 years and it will be GREAT to see everyone!