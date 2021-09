Stocks ended slightly lower Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite backing off of records set in the previous session, but booked monthly gains as August came to a close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 41 points, or 0.1%, to end near 35,359, while the S&P 500 closed around 6 points lower near 4,523, down 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite lost around 7 points, or less than 0.1%, to finish near 15,259. The Dow logged a 1.2% monthly gain for August, while the S&P 500 advanced 2.9% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 4%.