Mayville events calendar

(MAYVILLE, ND) Mayville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mayville:

A Midsummer Night's Dream Grand Forks, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Escape to the Forest for an evening of merriment and mayhem when the North Dakota Shakespeare Company presents A Midsummer Night's Dream ! A cast of nine actors bring this classic comedy to life...

UND SO First Flag Football Practice Grand Forks, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Alright everyone… we have some GREAT NEWS! UND SO Flag Football will be starting up (in-person) on August 29th @ 6:00 pm! Our practices will be taking place at Valley Middle School ? We will be...

Open Book Club Grand Forks AFB, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 511 Holzapple St bldg.201, Grand Forks AFB, ND

Join us this Thursday, 29 July for The Open Book Club! A book club with no requirements! You heard it: no assignments, no required reading; just coffee, community, and a love of books!

Outdoor Toddler/Preschool Storytime Grand Forks, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2110 Library Cir, Grand Forks, ND

Join us for Outdoor Storytime! This event is weather permitting. If the weather does not allow an in-person outdoor storytime, a virtual one will be posted on the library's Facebook page instead...

Concerts on the Coulee Grand Forks, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 261 Centennial Drive Stop 7305, Grand Forks, ND 58202

The North Dakota Museum of Art's first-ever Concerts on the Coulee - two days of live music on the banks of the English Coulee.