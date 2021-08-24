Cancel
Cape May, NJ

VANDER DECKER,ROBERT WILLIAM, SR.

Cape May County Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert (Bob) William Vander Decker Sr. passed away peacefully on August 23, 2021 at Cape Regional Medical Center, Cape May Court House, NJ. He was born on September 19, 1934 in Elizabeth, NJ. He is predeceased by his parents William and Anna (Heck) Vander Decker, his brother George Vander Decker and granddaughter Rachel Louise Church. He is survived by his loving wife, Louise, of almost 66 years and 3 children; Robert Jr (Janice) Hockessin, DE, Bethann Gallagher (Michael) Newark, DE, and Lisa Church Batzell (Daniel) Villas, NJ. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Robert Vander Decker, III (Kristy), Shelley Vander Decker, David Clizbe, Matthew Clizbe, Craig Clizbe and Steven Church. Also, step grandchildren Meghan Zeigler (Brian), Daniel Batzell Jr (Jasmine) and Dana Batzell. There are 6 great grandchildren: Jordan, Bryce, Delilah, Grayson, Mirabel and Colton as well as many nieces and nephews.Bob grew up in Iselin, NJ, and is a 1953 graduate of Woodbridge High School. He worked at Sandi’s Texaco in Iselin, NJ where he was a certified GM auto mechanic. He was a violinist in the New Jersey State Symphony. He joined the United States Navy upon graduating from high school. He served on 6 different ships from 1953-1963. In 1959, he began working for Public Service Electric and Gas at the Linden and Hudson Generating Stations. In 1972, Bob and his family moved to Delaware and he worked at the Salem Nuclear Power Station as an Instrumentation and Control Supervisor and from 1992-1995 as an Instrumentation and Control Planning Supervisor.Bob enjoyed many activities that his children and grandchildren were involved in. He was involved with Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. Bob was dedicated to his family which always included vacations including a 6-week cross country trip in 1972 towing an 18’ travel trailer, driving over 10,000 miles. He and Louise also traveled with travel clubs and family and friends to various places in the United States, as well as Europe and the Caribbean. They have made Cape May, NJ their seasonal home for 40 plus years.Bob has been a member at Limestone Presbyterian Church, Wilmington DE serving as a Deacon, an Elder and participating on the building and grounds committee. He was very skilled at fixing anything and many family and friends have benefitted from him helping with home repairs and projects. He always had a toolbox with him. Bob will be missed by family and friends.Funeral will take place on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Evoy Funeral Home 3218 Bayshore Road North Cape May, NJ at 11:00am. Friends and family may come one hour prior for viewing. Interment is at Cold Spring Cemetery. Donations in memory of Robert W. Vander Decker, Sr. may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or stjude.org or Naval Air Station Wildwood (NASW) NAS Wildwood Aviation Museum 500 Forrestal Road Cape May, NJ 08204. Memorial Service to follow at a date to be determined at Limestone Presbyterian Church Wilmington, Delaware. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

