Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saratoga, WY

Saratoga events coming soon

Posted by 
Saratoga Post
Saratoga Post
 7 days ago

(SARATOGA, WY) Live events are coming to Saratoga.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Saratoga:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kiO75_0bbPFzc400

Susan Gibson

Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Get all 10 Susan Gibson releases available on Bandcamp and save 20% . Includes unlimited streaming via the free Bandcamp app, plus high-quality downloads of Compassionate Combat , The Hard Stuff ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20zWbI_0bbPFzc400

Weekend with Colgin Cellars

Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 6429 WY-130, Saratoga, WY

Thursday, August 26th - Cocktail hour with the COO of Colgin Cellars, Paul Roberts and a la carte dinner to follow. Inclusive for Magee Guests. Price $250++/person. Friday, August 27th - Join us...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pmp6g_0bbPFzc400

Girl Scout Tie-Dye Recruitment Event Rawlins Wyoming

Rawlins, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 110 E Davis St, Rawlins, WY

Girls and a Parent/Guardian come learn about how to get involved with girls scouts and create a tie-dye bandana.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YbRYd_0bbPFzc400

Sunday Jazz with Peter Queal and Friends

Centennial, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2768 WY-130, Centennial, WY

Peter Queal and friends are back for their 18th season playing jazz at the Bear Bottom Bar and Grill! Come enjoy live music with Marco Barberis on drums, Eric Sieger on bass, Tom Raines on guitar...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lDMrj_0bbPFzc400

Fermented Harvest Class

Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 210 W Elm St, Saratoga, WY

Learn to make sauerkraut and other fermented garden goodies from 6-9 p.m. August 31st at the PVCC Kitchen! This is part of our Summer Harvest Class series... Want to make salsa with all those...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Saratoga Post

Saratoga Post

Saratoga, WY
10
Followers
173
Post
663
Views
ABOUT

With Saratoga Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga, WY
City
Rawlins, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Saratoga, WY
Government
City
Centennial, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Downloads#Bandcamp#Parent Guardian#W Elm St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy