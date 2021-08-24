Saratoga events coming soon

(SARATOGA, WY) Live events are coming to Saratoga.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Saratoga:

Susan Gibson

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Get all 10 Susan Gibson releases available on Bandcamp and save 20% . Includes unlimited streaming via the free Bandcamp app, plus high-quality downloads of Compassionate Combat , The Hard Stuff ...

Weekend with Colgin Cellars

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 6429 WY-130, Saratoga, WY

Thursday, August 26th - Cocktail hour with the COO of Colgin Cellars, Paul Roberts and a la carte dinner to follow. Inclusive for Magee Guests. Price $250++/person. Friday, August 27th - Join us...

Girl Scout Tie-Dye Recruitment Event Rawlins Wyoming

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 110 E Davis St, Rawlins, WY

Girls and a Parent/Guardian come learn about how to get involved with girls scouts and create a tie-dye bandana.

Sunday Jazz with Peter Queal and Friends

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2768 WY-130, Centennial, WY

Peter Queal and friends are back for their 18th season playing jazz at the Bear Bottom Bar and Grill! Come enjoy live music with Marco Barberis on drums, Eric Sieger on bass, Tom Raines on guitar...

Fermented Harvest Class

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 210 W Elm St, Saratoga, WY

Learn to make sauerkraut and other fermented garden goodies from 6-9 p.m. August 31st at the PVCC Kitchen! This is part of our Summer Harvest Class series... Want to make salsa with all those...