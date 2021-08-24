Stanberry events coming up

(STANBERRY, MO) Live events are coming to Stanberry.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stanberry:

Horsemen Riding Evaluations Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Those interested in club horseback riding lessons or competing as a Northwest representative in the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association should attend. Please make sure to bring your laptop as...

First Responder Information Session Savannah, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 206 N 3rd St, Savannah, MO

This is a special session to inform current and prospective First Responders on the details of the First Responder Program. This is designed for Fire Department Personnel and Ambulance District …...

BTC AYBC Splash N' Dash Color Run 2021 Bethany, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: Front Gate, 800 S 8th, Bethany, MO 64424

Join us for the 2021 BTC AYBC Splash N' Dash Color Run! Participants will experience color splash zones, with water surprises along the way.

Ping-Pong Singles Tournament Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ping-Pong Singles tournament will be played in the Student Rec Center from 5pm-8pm. Register on IMLeagues.com/nwmissouri by 8/22. Contact crec@nwmissouri.edu with questions.

Wellness Workshops Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Learn about healthy habits and lifestyles. Different topics are presented weekly to provide skills and knowledge related to holistic wellness.