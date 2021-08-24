Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Red Rock, AZ

Live events coming up in Red Rock

Posted by 
Red Rock News Beat
Red Rock News Beat
 7 days ago

(RED ROCK, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Red Rock calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Red Rock:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37rIlF_0bbPFv5A00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Oro Valley, AZ 85755

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07pDlK_0bbPFv5A00

Heirlooms Farmers Markets - Oro Valley

Oro Valley, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 10901 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ

This event listing provided for the Oro Valley community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KZQ6O_0bbPFv5A00

Town Council Study Session — Town of Marana

Marana, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

*Start and end times are subject to change based on the items reviewed by the Council.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H2SSU_0bbPFv5A00

Intermediate Curriculum Night

Marana, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 5650 W Moore Rd, Marana, AZ

Join our Intermediate teachers on Thursday, August 26th to learn more about grade level content and curriculum! Exact times will be up soon! You may also like the following events from Dove...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LNxvm_0bbPFv5A00

Freddys Tucson Last Saturday Car Show

Oro Valley, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 11143 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ

Freddys Last Saturday Car Show in Tucson, Arizona is held on the last Saturday of the month in Oro Valley from 3pm – 7pm Freddy’s Last Saturday of the Month Car Show!!! This is an on-going monthly...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Red Rock News Beat

Red Rock News Beat

Red Rock, AZ
20
Followers
207
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Red Rock News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Oro Valley, AZ
City
Marana, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
City
Red Rock, AZ
Oro Valley, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Council#Az Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
AARP
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy