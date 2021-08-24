Live events coming up in Red Rock

(RED ROCK, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Red Rock calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Red Rock:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Oro Valley, AZ 85755

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Heirlooms Farmers Markets - Oro Valley Oro Valley, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 10901 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ

This event listing provided for the Oro Valley community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to...

Town Council Study Session — Town of Marana Marana, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

*Start and end times are subject to change based on the items reviewed by the Council.

Intermediate Curriculum Night Marana, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 5650 W Moore Rd, Marana, AZ

Join our Intermediate teachers on Thursday, August 26th to learn more about grade level content and curriculum! Exact times will be up soon! You may also like the following events from Dove...

Freddys Tucson Last Saturday Car Show Oro Valley, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 11143 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ

Freddys Last Saturday Car Show in Tucson, Arizona is held on the last Saturday of the month in Oro Valley from 3pm – 7pm Freddy’s Last Saturday of the Month Car Show!!! This is an on-going monthly...