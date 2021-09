It's funny to say it, but when folks ask me what I did this weekend, outside of family stuff, I'll say I did some writing or some research along with some trading. It's the last part that gets the questionable looks. Markets are closed on the weekends and I'm not trading on foreign markets. I suppose that last part is slightly incorrect as some might refer to trading NFTs on OpenSea as trading on a foreign market. It is definitely still foreign to some folks.