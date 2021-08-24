Lake Toxaway events coming up

(LAKE TOXAWAY, NC) Live events are lining up on the Lake Toxaway calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lake Toxaway:

Friday Night Dinner and Music Lake Toxaway, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 81 Slick Fisher Rd, Lake Toxaway, NC

Join us every Friday Night June through October this year for Dinner and Music at the Lake Toxaway Community Center 81 Slick Fisher Road. Dinner is served at 6:00 PM for a $ 10.00 donation. Music...

Tiger Tussle Rosman, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Tiger Tussle details on Aug 28-29, 2021 at - Rosman, NC

The Church of the Good Shepherd Bazaar Barn Cashiers, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Over the decades, The Church of the Good Shepherd’s annual Bazaar has earned a regional reputation. It’s only natural that it’s mushroomed into the year-round Bazaar Barn, 118 US Hwy 64 West (at...

Designer Showhouse: Tricky Places: Mountain Landscape Design Cashiers, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1940 NC-107, Cashiers, NC

Tricky Places: Mountain Landscape Design Friday, August 27, 4–6 p.m. CHS: Dowden Pavilion Ticketed Event: $35 Enjoy an insider’s take on how to hold hands with nature while coaxing your outdoor...

Second annual Ride for a cause Rosman, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Second annual Ride for a cause Hosted By St Baldricks of Transylvania County. Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 10:00 am and happening at Rosman., All vehicles welcome—motorcycles, Jeeps, trucks...