Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Toxaway, NC

Lake Toxaway events coming up

Posted by 
Lake Toxaway News Alert
Lake Toxaway News Alert
 7 days ago

(LAKE TOXAWAY, NC) Live events are lining up on the Lake Toxaway calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lake Toxaway:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38yiXk_0bbPFtJi00

Friday Night Dinner and Music

Lake Toxaway, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 81 Slick Fisher Rd, Lake Toxaway, NC

Join us every Friday Night June through October this year for Dinner and Music at the Lake Toxaway Community Center 81 Slick Fisher Road. Dinner is served at 6:00 PM for a $ 10.00 donation. Music...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eXT9s_0bbPFtJi00

Tiger Tussle

Rosman, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Tiger Tussle details on Aug 28-29, 2021 at - Rosman, NC

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TQk5q_0bbPFtJi00

The Church of the Good Shepherd Bazaar Barn

Cashiers, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Over the decades, The Church of the Good Shepherd’s annual Bazaar has earned a regional reputation. It’s only natural that it’s mushroomed into the year-round Bazaar Barn, 118 US Hwy 64 West (at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x4Muq_0bbPFtJi00

Designer Showhouse: Tricky Places: Mountain Landscape Design

Cashiers, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1940 NC-107, Cashiers, NC

Tricky Places: Mountain Landscape Design Friday, August 27, 4–6 p.m. CHS: Dowden Pavilion Ticketed Event: $35 Enjoy an insider’s take on how to hold hands with nature while coaxing your outdoor...

Learn More

Second annual Ride for a cause

Rosman, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Second annual Ride for a cause Hosted By St Baldricks of Transylvania County. Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 10:00 am and happening at Rosman., All vehicles welcome—motorcycles, Jeeps, trucks...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lake Toxaway News Alert

Lake Toxaway News Alert

Lake Toxaway, NC
25
Followers
208
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lake Toxaway News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rosman, NC
City
Lake Toxaway, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Nc Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy