Panguitch, UT

Coming soon: Panguitch events

Posted by 
Panguitch Daily
 7 days ago

(PANGUITCH, UT) Panguitch is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Panguitch:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11R725_0bbPFo9J00

Practice Day

Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 644 N 800 W, Cedar City, UT

FREE for Canyoneering Karma Passport Holders. All day practice session with facilitation and coaching from Rich Carlson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yP0xh_0bbPFo9J00

Utah Shakespeare Festival - Ragtime

Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 35 S 300 W, Cedar City, UT

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBKEn_0bbPFo9J00

Horseshoe Classic-Tournament

Panguitch, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: N Main St, Panguitch, UT

Horseshoe tournament held at the Panguitch City Park. Entry Fee is $20, for youth, it is $4. Southern Utah is proud to announce that the horseshoe team at Panguitch High School is the first...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uSZUs_0bbPFo9J00

The Iron Games 2021

Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 11 S Cross Hollow Dr, Cedar City, UT

The Utah's premier fitness competition for individuals and teams. Follow @theirongames on Instagram for updates and additional event information. The 2021 Iron Games main event will be August...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vVfhl_0bbPFo9J00

Badass and Beautiful Retreat- Embrace Your Truth

Brian Head, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 329 UT-143, Brian Head, UT 84719

Join us for an exclusive event to embrace Your Truth! This is a live event with limited space for only 16 people to join us on this journey.

Panguitch Daily

Panguitch, UT
