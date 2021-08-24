Events on the Wright calendar

(WRIGHT, WY) Live events are lining up on the Wright calendar.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wright:

A Week of Hiring Events - Special Guest Wyoming Lawn Pro Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Please join us for the following event: A Wyoming Lawn Pro Job Fair Tues August 24 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Bring your resume and meet with the Hiring Manager Also check out other Festivals in Gillette

The Spirit of Wyoming Fall 2021 Expo Gillette, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette, WY 82718

Attendees may select from a variety of practitioners presenting popular metaphysical and holistic disciplines.

Downtown Gillette Farmers Market Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 118 S Gillette Ave, Gillette, WY

Season: Year Round Market Hours Monday - Saturdays, 11 am - 6 pm Location: Old Cheesehouse, 118 S. Gillette Avenue

CrossFit Brown n Gold Cohen Olympic Weightlifting Seminar Gillette, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1307 Metz Drive, Gillette, WY 82718

This is an Olympic Weightlifting High Performance Record Breaking seminar with Olympian and 2 time Olympic Head Coach, Michael Cohen. Expect

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Gillette, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Gillette, WY 82716

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.