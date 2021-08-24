Cancel
Wright, WY

Events on the Wright calendar

(WRIGHT, WY) Live events are lining up on the Wright calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wright:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DmQU9_0bbPFiqx00

A Week of Hiring Events - Special Guest Wyoming Lawn Pro

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Please join us for the following event: A Wyoming Lawn Pro Job Fair Tues August 24 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Bring your resume and meet with the Hiring Manager Also check out other Festivals in Gillette

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23sMR9_0bbPFiqx00

The Spirit of Wyoming Fall 2021 Expo

Gillette, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette, WY 82718

Attendees may select from a variety of practitioners presenting popular metaphysical and holistic disciplines.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AroWs_0bbPFiqx00

Downtown Gillette Farmers Market

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 118 S Gillette Ave, Gillette, WY

Season: Year Round Market Hours Monday - Saturdays, 11 am - 6 pm Location: Old Cheesehouse, 118 S. Gillette Avenue

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qGVNd_0bbPFiqx00

CrossFit Brown n Gold Cohen Olympic Weightlifting Seminar

Gillette, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1307 Metz Drive, Gillette, WY 82718

This is an Olympic Weightlifting High Performance Record Breaking seminar with Olympian and 2 time Olympic Head Coach, Michael Cohen. Expect

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ss9fW_0bbPFiqx00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Gillette, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Gillette, WY 82716

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Learn More

With Wright Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

